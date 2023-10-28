Eddie Nketiah's hat-trick against Sheffield United is latest evidence of Arsenal's strength in depth

Nketiah dedicated his goals to his late aunt - Arsenal FC/Stuart MacFarlane

Eddie Nketiah is not Gabriel Jesus, and he never will be. But the Arsenal academy graduate is still an excellent footballer in his own right, energetic and intelligent, and there are days when it looks as if he was born to lead the line for his club.

This was one of those afternoons, and it was also one of the great occasions in Nketiah’s young career. With Jesus watching from the stands, nursing a hamstring injury, Nketiah scored once, twice and then added a spectacular third to seal a straightforward win over struggling Sheffield United.

It was a showing that underlined Nketiah’s quality, which has been questioned at times this season, and demonstrated how much he has evolved as a player in recent years.

When he first broke into the senior team, Nketiah was a skinny poacher who did most of his work in the six-yard box. Now, at the age of 24 and with an England cap to his name, he fills out his kit with muscle and unleashes screamers from distance, as he did for the third goal here. Nketiah three, Sheffield United nil. Or it was, at least, until Fabio Vieira and Takehiro Tomiyasu added the fourth and fifth in the final moments.

An already significant day soon became even more memorable for Nketiah. For the last 20 minutes of the game, he played with the captain’s armband. Bukayo Saka had worn it from the start for the first time, with Martin Odegaard rested, and it is a measure of Nketiah’s standing at the club that he was next in line.

“It has not been easy,” said Nketiah of the past few weeks. “Last month I lost my auntie, so I want to dedicate these three goals to her. Her family were here watching, so it is a really special moment.”

The victory does come with an asterisk of sorts, given the nature of the opposition (Sheffield United, ravaged by injuries, have one point from 10 matches this season). There is something to be said, though, for the quality of Arsenal’s all-round performance, which came with a heavily-rotated team.

A lack of squad depth was perhaps the main reason that Arsenal faltered in the title race last season. They have worked hard — and spent a lot of money — to address some of those issues in the last few transfer windows, and now there are quality options across the squad.

Nketiah, Emile Smith Rowe, Kai Havertz, Oleksandr Zinchenko and Jakub Kiwior all came into the starting lineup here, following the midweek victory over Sevilla. All of them impressed, before Leandro Trossard, Vieira and Tomiyasu then provided more class from the bench.

In previous seasons, Mikel Arteta was generally reluctant to change his team. The same players always played. Now, he looks at his substitutes and sees a collection of top-class options. Jorginho, a Champions League winner, and Gabriel Magalhaes, a Brazil international, were not even required for this stroll in north London.

For Nketiah, the hat-trick will provide some welcome confidence for the next couple of weeks. Jesus will miss the next few games, at least, and Arsenal will need Nketiah to be at his best in that time.

“For me, he is top level,” said Arteta of the striker. “He needs to enjoy this moment. He needs minutes, opportunities and service. If he gets that, Eddie is going to score goals.”

Nketiah’s first goal was straight from his usual playbook. A fine touch to control Declan Rice’s cross, and then a sharp finish. The second was also typical of the striker, as he smashed home a bouncing ball from an Arsenal corner.

Then came the moment of true brilliance, and a strike most unlike the Nketiah of old. Turning into space outside the penalty box, 20 yards from goal, he unleashed a ferocious effort which lasered into Wes Foderingham’s top corner.

At the other end, Sheffield United offered a grand total of nothing. Paul Heckingbottom has seemingly been teetering on the brink of the sack for a few weeks now and his players had no answer to Arsenal’s movement and precision in the second half. In attack, they mustered just two shots, neither of which came close to troubling David Raya between the Arsenal posts.

“We have to maintain positivity,” said Heckingbottom. “Our season is not going to be defined by a trip to the Emirates.”

The home side’s fourth and fifth goals came late, with Vieira converting a penalty he had won for himself, and Tomiyasu then stabbing in his first Arsenal goal after Sheffield United had failed to clear a corner. A lovely moment for Tomiyasu, but he will be the first to admit that this day did not belong to him. It was Nketiah’s match ball, and Nketiah’s moment.

