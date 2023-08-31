Eddie Nketiah wins England call-up – Thursday’s sporting social
Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.
Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from August 31.
Football
Eddie Nketiah received his maiden England senior call-up.
It's an honour to receive my first senior call up. Glory be to God – can't wait to meet up with the squad! 🙏🏿🦁 @England pic.twitter.com/2QWZLwbNid
— Eddie Nketiah 📞 (@EddieNketiah9) August 31, 2023
Pablo Zabaleta looked back.
— Pablo Zabaleta (@pablo_zabaleta) August 31, 2023
Harry Kane is looking forward to the Champions League.
Can’t wait for this 🙌 @ChampionsLeague https://t.co/q6PMXymo92
— Harry Kane (@HKane) August 31, 2023
And Marcus Rashford and Antony are too.
Can’t wait to make more memories in the @ChampionsLeague ⭐️⚽️ pic.twitter.com/8lsJ3yNRyZ
— Marcus Rashford (@MarcusRashford) August 31, 2023
We are ready!! May we have a great performance and advance to the next round!! ⚽️🔥 @ManUtd @ChampionsLeague https://t.co/yiIX8s8EsU
— Antony Santos (@antony00) August 31, 2023
Erling Haaland was congratulated after winning the UEFA men’s player of the year award.
GG bro 🫡 https://t.co/Wu04WiSUEB
— Aymeric Laporte (@Laporte) August 31, 2023
Congrats my brother https://t.co/0r96eVpGJV
— Riyad Mahrez (@Mahrez22) August 31, 2023
Tennis
Coco Gauff celebrated too early.
I really forgot the score 😭 and thought it was over https://t.co/vhD03HWzrh
— Coco Gauff (@CocoGauff) August 30, 2023
Laura Robson had the camera out.
Sunsets from @usopen 🌆 pic.twitter.com/XNewFFWXrT
— Laura Robson (@laurarobson5) August 31, 2023
Boxing
Tyson Fury mocked Oleksandr Usyk.
🚨 KIT ALERT 🚨 👀 #SoftBelly #FURYNGANNOU #Riyadhseason @francis_ngannou / @usykaa pic.twitter.com/q9gHFn2tCm
— TYSON FURY (@Tyson_Fury) August 31, 2023
Chris Eubank Jr had a drug test.
Another drugs test this morning. All these fighters failing tests recently making boxing look bad but don’t worry, there’s still clean athletes representing the sport we love #SmithEubank2 pic.twitter.com/pZspQldbT7
— Chris Eubank Jr (@ChrisEubankJr) August 31, 2023
Cricket
Impressive debut for Brydon Carse!
IT20 debut ✅ Three wickets ✅ We start with a win ✅
An incredible start for Brydon Carse 👏 #EnglandCricket | #ENGvNZ pic.twitter.com/LoiYL6qBQM
— England Cricket (@englandcricket) August 30, 2023
Formula One
George Russell signed a new deal with Mercedes.
It’s official. I'm delighted to announce my extension with @MercedesAMGF1. 💙
This team has been my home ever since I signed to the junior programme in 2017 and I'm grateful to have the opportunity to reward the trust and belief that Toto and everyone at Brackley and Brixworth… pic.twitter.com/5tO5ogAtrX
— George Russell (@GeorgeRussell63) August 31, 2023
….so did Lewis Hamilton.
✌🏾 more @MercedesAMGF1 pic.twitter.com/Tm9dkJ1ubN
— Lewis Hamilton (@LewisHamilton) August 31, 2023
Pierre Gasly and Yuki Tsunoda were cooking up a storm.