Eddie Nketiah potential destinations - ranked

Arsenal striker Eddie Nketiah could be the latest Hale End graduate to leave the club after receiving interest from a number of suitors this summer.

Despite signing a long-term contract in 2022, the 25-year-old has struggled to hold down a place in Mikel Arteta's team - with a number of talented attackers at the Gunners boss' disposal - but could opt for a move away this summer to gain regular minutes on the pitch.

But if Nketiah was to leave, where would suit him best?

These are bis best potential summer destinations, ranked...

Fulham have been linked with a move for Nketiah throughout the summer window, but after they secured the signature of fellow Arsenal star Emile Smith Rowe, it's likely their interest will have diminished.



A move to Fulham could've made sense for Nketiah. He would receive regular game time and join a team who should comfortably remain in the Premier League beyond the season.



But will the west London side pay his fee after signing Smith Rowe? Probably not.



Fit? 3/10

Wolverhampton Wanderers must improve in front of goal, so why not sign a striker who bagged five Premier League goals last season?



It seems plausible that Pedro Neto could be on his way out, with both Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool keen to fight for the winger, so Nketiah could be a good replacement at the top of end of the pitch.



However, Wolves may be reluctant to pay the money that Arsenal will deman, and therefore may choose to look the other way.



Fit? 4/10

Crystal Palace could offer an exciting move, and with the departure of Michael Olise to Bayern Munich, they'll be looking to bolster their attack.



Palace seemed keen to bring Nketiah to south London back in January, but could now make a stronger case to facilitate his move. He'd be a valued player at Palace and would benefit from less pressure than he currently faces at the Emirates Stadium.



Fit? 5/10

2. Marseille

Marseille seem to be firmly in pole position to land Nketiah this summer, if he decides a move to France is the route he wants to take.



Arsenal have already rejected a bid from the Ligue 1 side, but the Gunners could soften their stance on his asking price as the window progresses. Marseille are also eyeing up a move for Elye Wahi though - and if they can procure him for cheaper then they will turn their back on Nketiah.



A move to France could be appealing for Nketiah, who could be on the lookout for a fresh chance away from the Premier League.



Fit? 7/10

Okay, if Bournemouth are to lose Dominic Solanke this summer, Eddie Nketiah could be a genuinely good replacement.



Solanke has gained the attention of a number of clubs, with Spurs seemingly leading the way for his signature. The Cherries will hope to sell him for close to £60m, more than enough cash to afford Nketiah.



Nktetiah would gain regular game time at the Vitality Stadium and would be given the chance to develop under a coach like Andoni Iraola.



Plus, who doesn't fancy a seaside house?



Fit? 8/10