Eddie Nketiah hails Mikel Arteta for making it ‘almost impossible’ to leave Arsenal after confidence boost

(Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

Eddie Nketiah has revealed Mikel Arteta made it “almost impossible” for him to leave Arsenal.

The striker signed a new long-term deal at the Emirates Stadium last week after a stunning end to the season in which he scored five goals in his last seven Premier League games.

That new deal completed a remarkable turnaround in fortunes for the Hale End graduate, who had come close to leaving for Crystal Palace.

To have been signed up on another long-term contract even despite the club’s chase of Manchester City forward Gabriel Jesus speaks to the value Arteta places on the 23-year-old.

Arsenal’s policy of trusting in younger players almost took them to the Champions League last season and the hope is that further additions this summer will complete that process.

West Ham were another club credited with an interest in the former Chelsea youngster, although Nketiah claimed Arteta’s confidence helped convince him Arsenal was the best place to be.

He told The Daily Telegraph: “Everyone knows how much I love Arsenal.

“I have come through the academy, I have the attachment with the club. The manager was very supportive and pushed a lot for me to stay. Once I had those kinds of assurances, and no doubts that I will get opportunities to play next season, it was almost impossible for me to leave.

“That run [of matches] really helped me. It gave me the feeling I always wanted, that I have craved. That feeling of playing well, doing well, scoring. It helped me with my decision and made it a lot clearer.

“Experiencing that with my family, we knew this is the place to be. There is nothing quite like doing well for the club you support and love.”