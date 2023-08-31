Eddie Nketiah called up and Harry Maguire keeps place in England squad

Nketiah has been rewarded for his form with Arsenal - GETTY IMAGES/Julian Finney

Arsenal striker Eddie Nketiah has been called up to the England squad for the Euro qualifier against Ukraine but there was no recall for Chelsea forward Raheem Sterling.

Nketiah, who has scored twice this season in three Premier League appearances, has played for the Under-21s but it is his first time in Gareth Southgate’s squad.

Southgate has kept faith in Harry Maguire and Kalvin Phillips who have not played a game this season but are senior players from the team that reached the Euro final in 2021. Maguire is yet to start a game this season and saw a proposed move to West Ham United, where he would have played regularly, fall through.

Sterling missed the previous squad due to fitness but has been in good form, scoring twice against Luton Town on Friday.

England will also play at Hampden Park on September 12 to commemorate the 150th anniversary of the first official international fixture against Scotland. For the two matches, Southgate has Luke Shaw, with John Stones and Tyrone Mings injured. Mason Mount is also injured after missing out in the last squad.

Jordan Henderson keeps his place after moving to Saudi Arabian club Al-Ettifaq. There is also a call-up for Levi Colwill, who trained with the seniors in the last squad but was with the Under-21s. Colwill was forced off during Chelsea’s Carabao Cup victory over AFC Wimbledon on Wednesday night, but the injury was described as a “small problem”.

Sterling ‘not particularly happy’

Southgate said he had picked Nketiah and also Chelsea’s Levi Colwill partly based on their form in junior teams. “They are two young players doing very well and did well without junior teams,” said Southgate. “Eddie has very good pedigree, is a good finisher and has not had a chance to play with us yet.

“We were really pleased with the group and to bring Raheem in, we have to leave someone else out and I didn’t think anyone warranted being left out. Raheem looks hungry and is an important player for us but behind the No.9 we have a lot of competition for places.

“Raheem is not particularly happy about that and I understand as he is an important player for us.”

Manchester City’s Kalvin Phillips is another player out of favour at his club to whom Southgate has offered another chance.

Jordan Henderson has also retained his place in the squad, despite his move to play in Saudi Arabia.

England squad to play Ukraine

Goalkeepers: Sam Johnstone (Crystal Palace), Jordan Pickford (Everton), Aaron Ramsdale (Arsenal)

Defenders: Ben Chilwell (Chelsea), Levi Colwill (Chelsea), Lewis Dunk (Brighton & Hove Albion), Marc Guehi (Crystal Palace), Harry Maguire (Manchester United), Fikayo Tomori (AC Milan), Kieran Trippier (Newcastle United), Kyle Walker (Manchester City)

Midfielders: Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool), Jude Bellingham (Real Madrid), Conor Gallagher (Chelsea), Jordan Henderson (Al-Ettifaq), Kalvin Phillips (Manchester City), Declan Rice (Arsenal)

Forwards: Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace), Phil Foden (Manchester City), Jack Grealish (Manchester City), Harry Kane (Bayern Munich), James Maddison (Tottenham Hotspur), Eddie Nketiah (Arsenal), Marcus Rashford (Manchester United), Bukayo Saka (Arsenal), Callum Wilson (Newcastle United)