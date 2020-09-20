Eddie Murphy wins first Emmy for his long-awaited return to Saturday Night Live

Eddie Murphy's career has come full circle: Almost 40 years after his first Emmy nomination, for Saturday Night Live, he won his first Emmy, for… Saturday Night Live.

The actor took the award for Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series at Saturday's Creative Arts Emmys ceremony for his long-awaited return to Studio 8H in December. The episode marked Murphy's first SNL hosting gig in 35 years, and one of his few return appearances to the show that made him a star. He brought back some of his most memorable SNL characters on the episode, including Buckwheat, Mister Robinson, and Gumby, damn it!

Murphy was not on hand to accept the award on Saturday.

Murphy rocketed to fame as a cast member on SNL in the early 1980s, and has been widely credited with helping keep the show afloat during years of behind-the-scenes turmoil. He earned his first Emmy nod, for Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy, for his work on the sketch show in 1983. Before his appearance last year, he had only returned to host the show once after departing to pursue a film career.

"When I was back there for the 40th anniversary, I started having the kind of feelings you would have when you go back to your old high school," Murphy told EW of his decision to finally return to SNL. "The show is a big part of my personal legacy and I was like, 'Let me go back to where I came from, and be funny there and have some fun.'"

