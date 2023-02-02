Eddie Murphy Says 'Martin Is Paying' If His and Martin Lawrence's Kids Wed: 'Don't Try to Switch'

Eddie Murphy won a Cecil B. DeMille Award at the Golden Globe; Martin Lawrence attends 'Bad Boys For Life' photocall

Eddie Murphy and Martin Lawrence might not be on the same checkbook page when it comes to their children's potential future wedding.

In June 2022, Lawrence, 57, joked that he would "try to get Eddie to pay" if their kids, Jasmin Lawrence and Eric Murphy, got married, during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!.

"That's not how it goes," Murphy, 61, said playfully in response to the joke when recently asked about it by Canadian outlet Etalk.

"My daughter just got married, and I had to pay — really had to pay," he said, referring to the tradition that the father of the bride funds the wedding. "You have to do the same, Martin."

"Don't try to switch it up — don't try to change no s---, do no Hollywood switch. You're paying for the wedding. If it goes down, Martin is paying," he warned, adding with a laugh, "And the wedding better be wonderful."

Jasmin and Eric, who went public on social media with their relationship in June 2021, weren't even introduced to each other by their dads, Jasmin, 27, said in an interview with InTouch Weekly.

"It wasn't even our dads, and they've done two movies together, they're friends," she said.

The two "became really good friends because we bonded on a lot of things," she added, and "understood each other" due to their shared backgrounds growing up in Hollywood.

Both Jasmin and Eric are their fathers' firstborns. Lawrence shares Jasmin with ex-wife Patricia Southall, and is also father to daughters Iyanna, 22, and Amara, 20.

Eric, 33, is the eldest of Murphy's 10 children. The actor shares Eric with ex Paulette McNeely.

Since going public on social media with their relationship a year and a half ago, the couple have not been shy about sharing their love for each other.

"The moments we spend together make time stand still," Eric wrote in a birthday tribute to his "queen," Jasmin, when she turned 27 two weeks ago. "You make me a better man in every way. Thank you for being such an inspiration in my life. Thank you for being the LOVE of my life!"

While no plans for an engagement have been made — at least not publicly — wedding bells could be ringing soon for the couple. Jasmin caught the bouquet thrown by Eric's sister, Bria, during her wedding in July 2022.

"Special shout out to Jas for catching the bouquet 💐👀😉❤️," Eric wrote in an Instagram post following the festivities.