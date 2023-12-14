Eddie Murphy Returns as Axel Foley in Thrilling “Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F ”Trailer — Watch

The actor-comedian is returning as Detective Axel Foley four decades after the character made his big-screen debut

Eddie Murphy is back in Beverly Hills!

In the first trailer for Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F — the latest installment of Murphy’s beloved classic action-comedy franchise — the actor-comedian, 62, returns as Detective Axel Foley, "back on the beat in Beverly Hills," according to an official synopsis.



"After his daughter’s life is threatened, she (Taylour Paige) and Foley team up with a new partner (Joseph Gordon-Levitt) and old pals Billy Rosewood (Judge Reinhold) and John Taggart (John Ashton) to turn up the heat and uncover a conspiracy," the synopsis adds.



In the original 1984 film — a box-office smash that shot Murphy to international stardom — the titular cop is a Detroit detective who goes rogue and heads to southern California to solve the murder of his childhood friend (James Russo).

His unorthodox ways and fast-talking nature initially grate on local lawmen Rosewood (Reinhold, 66) and Taggart (Ashton, 75), but the men ultimately bond — and bring down the bad guys.

Eddie Murphy in Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F (2024)

In Axel F, Murphy is "the same Axel Foley,” producer Jerry Bruckheimer told Netflix’s Tudum.

“He’s still on the streets. He’s still doing what he does,” added Bruckheimer, 80. “Obviously with age you get wiser. But he still has the twinkle in his eye.”



Molloy echoed this, telling Tudum, “Some of the funniest moments in Axel F are when Eddie's improvising.”

“For me, a big part of my job was to create the right environment, cast the right people around Eddie to allow him to do what he does best,” the director added.



Netflix Poster for Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F (2024)

Last month, Murphy told PEOPLE that continuing Foley’s story four decades after the character made his big screen debut was “rough” at times.



"It was a hard one,” said the Saturday Night Live alum. “I did Axel Foley when I was in my 20s. I am not in my 20s anymore.”

Added Murphy, “It was an action movie. So it was a rough one. But we got through it.”

Axel F also stars Paul Reiser as Jeffrey Friedman, Bronson Pinchot as Serge and Kevin Bacon as Captain Cade Grant, per Tudum.

Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F hits Netflix in summer 2024.

