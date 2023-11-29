Eddie Murphy Opens Up About Holidays with His Kids and Grandkids: 'It's Just the Buzz in the House' (Exclusive)

The holiday season gives the big family a great reason to get together

Mark Sagliocco/WireImage Eddie Murphy

Eddie Murphy loves enjoying this special time of year with his family.

Speaking with PEOPLE alongside Tracee Ellis Ross about his new Christmas film, Candy Cane Lane, the comedy legend, 62, talked about enjoying a "20 ft. tree" and lots of time with family this holiday season.

"All the traditional things that everybody does, we do that," Murphy says of his family's plans.

"We have a lot of kids and have a lot of family. And it's just the buzz in the house — it's food, cooking and everybody. I love the Christmas season."

The whimsical movie tells the story of a competitive suburban dad, Chris Carver (Murphy), who is so eager to win his neighborhood’s holiday decorating competition, he makes a deal with a mischievous elf (Jillian Bell). Ellis Ross plays Chris’s wife Carol, who is instrumental in helping him get out of the mess he made.

David Livingston/Getty Eddie Murphy and his children

Murphy is a father of 10 and also a grandfather. Murphy and his fiancée Paige Butcher welcomed son Max, their second child together, in November 2018. They are also parents to daughter Izzy, 4. Murphy's oldest son Eric, with Paulette McNeely, is 31. He's also dad to son Christian, 30, with Tamara Hood, and daughter Angel, 13, with Spice Girl Mel B.

The comedian's five other children — daughters Bella, Zola, 21, Shayne, 26, and Bria, 31, plus 28-year-old son Myles — are with ex-wife Nicole Mitchell Murphy. He also shared that Myles welcomed a daughter; named Evie Isla, in July 2019.

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Eddie Murphy and Paige Butcher at 'Candy Candy Lane' premiere

In 2021, the actor raved about being "blessed" as a parent as he shared his pride in the paths his kids have chosen.

"I am so blessed with my kids," he said during an appearance on Marc Maron's WTF podcast. "I don't have one bad seed."

"I don't have any like 'Oh you are the one.' I don't have any of that," he continued. "My kids are so great, normal people — and nobody is like the Hollywood jerk kid."

Candy Cane Lane is on Prime Video Friday.

