Eddie Murphy jokes about taxes, Will Smith slap in Cecil B. deMille Award speech at Golden Globes

Morgan Hines, USA TODAY
·3 min read

Eddie Murphy didn't pull punches while accepting the Cecil B. deMille Award at the 2023 Golden Globes.

Instead, he joked about "the slap" — yes, that infamous moment that took place at the 2022 Oscars — and taxes, while bequeathing advice to young Hollywood stars and hopefuls Tuesday night.

"To all the new up and coming dreamers and artists in the room tonight, I want to let you know that there is a definitive blueprint that you can follow to achieve success, prosperity, longevity and peace of mind," Murphy said.

Three factors are key, according to Murphy: "Pay your taxes, mind your business and keep Will Smith's wife's name out of your (expletive) mouth," he quipped, pointing to the incident between Smith and comedian Chris Rock.

Golden Globes 2023: 'Banshees of Inisherin' wins best comedy, 'The Fabelmans' is best drama

'The Fabelmans,' Austin Butler, Michelle Yeoh: The 2023 Golden Globes winners list

Eddy Murphy and Nicole Mitchell Murphy
Eddy Murphy and Nicole Mitchell Murphy

While Murphy made the joke, he hasn't actually spoken to Smith or Rock about the interaction that took place last year, he revealed in the press room following his acceptance of the award. "No, I haven’t (talked to them), but I love both of them," he said.

Golden Globes diversity: Michelle Yeoh, Ke Huy Quan, more stars take home prizes

Murphy received the the Cecil B. deMille Award for his career in entertainment, which has stretched across five decades, at the 2023 Golden Globes. The award, granted by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, honors "a talented individual for their outstanding contributions to the world of entertainment."

Tracy Morgan and Jamie Lee Curtis presented the actor and comedian with the award. Murphy is the "reason I started doing comedy," Morgan said, pointing to Murphy's stand-up comedy specials as inspiration and his time on "Saturday Night Live."

Morgan also took time to praise Murphy for his commitment to fatherhood. "I know that the most important role you play is being a dad," he said. In doing so, he also took a moment to poke fun: "You got 10 children. 10. … I know you're trying to break Bob Marley's record. You look at (fiancee) Paige you get her pregnant. "

But, in all seriousness, Murphy is a good dad, Morgan reiterated. "Let me tell you, Mr. Murphy, it is one of my greatest honors of my life to be here for you tonight."

"You are one of the most talented, funniest and charismatic artists working today," Curtis said, taking the stage following a montage featuring clips from Murphy's career. Curtis added she's known so since 1983 when the two worked together on "Trading Places."

Murphy then took the stage to applause.

"I've been in show business for 46 years … and I've been in the movie business for 41 years. So, this has been a long time in the making," Murphy said before thanking his family and several others including his agent.

Murphy has been nominated for a Globe six times before, winning once, for his performance in 2006's “Dreamgirls.” His most recent nomination was for best actor in a comedy or musical for 2019's “Dolemite is My Name.” The initial announcement that Murphy would be honored came in December; previous honorees for the Cecil B. deMille Award include Tom Hanks, Oprah Winfrey and Meryl Streep.

Golden Globes 2023: Who were no-shows at the recently controversial awards show?

Contributing: Charles Trepany, USA TODAY; The Associated Press

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Eddie Murphy Golden Globes speech roasts Will Smith slap

