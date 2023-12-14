Eddie Murphy hits the streets again in trailer for Beverly Hills Cop comeback

Eddie Murphy has reprised his hit role as Detective Axel Foley in a new trailer for the highly anticipated fourth instalment in the Beverly Hills Cop film series.

The Hollywood actor’s starring role in the 1984 original shot him to stardom and secured him a Golden Globe nomination.

Nearly 30 years after the subsequent 1987 and 1994 sequels, Foley is back on the beat in Beverly Hills after the life of his daughter, played by Taylour Paige, is threatened.

The fast-paced teaser trailer for the Netflix film titled Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F, opens with a voice-over by Kevin Bacon’s character saying: “I almost admire you, still on these streets running and gunning. I’m just amazed it doesn’t get to you.”

After a series of tense clips of Foley getting caught up in shoot-outs, he can be seen driving down the streets of the Los Angeles city.

He later reassures Paul Reiser’s character “I’m going to be fine, they love me in Beverly Hills” before getting arrested twice.

The trailer hints at the further action to come as it teases helicopter chases, explosions and car crashes.

It also sees him team up with his old colleagues Billy Rosewood, played by Judge Reinhold, and John Taggart, portrayed by John Ashton, to uncover a conspiracy.

Eddie Murphy is back as Axel Foley. Teaser tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/nU6emJoqtN — Netflix (@netflix) December 13, 2023

As the three sit in a car, Taggart asks “How many people have you pissed off so far?” to which Foley replies “I haven’t pissed off anybody”, before Rosewood corrects him saying “50/50”.

Joseph Gordon-Levitt will also star in the latest instalment as a new partner for Foley.

Murphy acts as a producer on the film alongside Jerry Bruckheimer and Chad Oman, while Mark Molloy directs.

Story continues

Bruckheimer, who also worked on the first two films, said: “Eddie’s such an incredible artist. He can do drama, he can do comedy – he can do anything. And he’s the same Axel Foley.

“He’s still on the streets. He’s still doing what he does. Obviously, with age you get wiser. But he still has the twinkle in his eye.”

Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F is set to air on Netflix next summer.