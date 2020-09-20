Eddie Murphy does not think now is the right time for 'comedic commentary'

Eddie Murphy has said 2020 is not the right time to be making jokes.

Speaking at the Creative Emmys’ virtual backstage following his win for Best Guest Actor in a Comedy Series, for his appearance on Saturday Night Live, the comedian said: “These are really serious times, no times for joking.

“I don’t know right now if there should be any comedic commentary. We’re still right in the middle of everything.”

He did not specify which issues he was referring to, between coronavirus, the US election and Black Lives Matter.

“In a year or so, we’ll be need comedic commentary and some laughs, but now we’re right in this,” added Murphy.

The comic had been planning a return to stand-up comedy this year before the pandemic hit.

On when he will be back on stage, Murphy said: “As soon as it’s clear to go back out there, that was the plan, that is the plan.”

