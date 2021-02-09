Eddie McGuire resigns as Collingwood football club president after 'systemic racism' report

Photograph: James Ross/AAP

Eddie McGuire has stepped down as Collingwood president, effective immediately, reiterated his view the Magpies are not a racist club but that he has “become a lightning rod for vitriol” which has made his position untenable.

McGuire, who had been due to depart at the end of this year, has come under mounting pressure since last week’s release of a damning report which found systemic racism was endemic at the AFL club.

Collingwood called a press conference on Tuesday afternoon, less than 24 hours after an open letter signed by politicians and Indigenous leaders called for the controversial media personality to resign after he claimed last week the Do Better report was a “proud” and “historic” day for the club. He later told the club’s annual general meeting he had “got it wrong”

The letter, signed by AFL star Nathan Lovett-Murray, former Socceroo Francis Awaritefe, Greens senator Lidia Thorpe, federal Labor MPs Peter Khalil and Anne Aly, among others, stated McGuire had “proven himself incapable of leading the Collingwood Football Club through any meaningful transformation”.

“I try my best and I don’t always get it right, but I don’t stop trying,” McGuire told media. “Today, effective immediately, I step down from the presidency of the Collingwood football club.”

McGuire, fighting back tears several times, listed his achievements and memories over his 22 years as club president, before cataloguing a number of Collingwood-run community programs and said “we are not a racist club, far from it”.

“The report says ‘the Collingwood football club commissioned an independent review of its process of dealing with racism that reflects the realisation within the club that something fundamental needs to change’.

“It needs to be noted and underlined that in undertaking this review, the club was unflinching in holding a mirror to itself. It was a brave first step that few would have the courage to take and shows the seriousness with which the club takes this issue.

“The report does make the point that there have been systemic problems, which the authors explain means problems without processes that saw our club react to incidents.”

McGuire said his decision in December that he would step down at the end of the 2021 season was made with the desire to maintain some continuity throughout the Covid-19 pandemic.

“However, I don’t think it is either fair or tenable for the club or the community,” he said. “People have latched on to my opening line last week and as a result I have become a lightning rod for vitriol but have placed the club in a position where it is hard to move forward with our plans of clear air.”

The Do Better report was sparked by the testimony of former Collingwood player Héritier Lumumba, who has complained he was subject to racist nicknames and was ostracised by the club when he spoke out. Lumumba has said the report vindicated his concerns but the club’s response was “shameful”.

By @amymcquire https://t.co/bbrHTpqPXe — Héritier Lumumba (@iamlumumba) February 9, 2021

The letter also calls out Collingwood’s response, stating that “racism is not a series of gaffes or mishaps that can simply be brushed aside”. It also says Collingwood’s major sponsors – Nike, CGU Insurance, Emirates, La Trobe Financial and Coles – should also “make clear and unequivocal statements rejecting racism” in the wake of the report’s release.

Ending his statement, McGuire thanked his family and players for their support over his years at the club.

“Also to our playing group, to our champions of Collingwood. I want them to have no distractions and have clear minds in representing the club, winning the flag and helping to fashion the club that we want.

“When I came to Collingwood, it was a club driven with rivalries, enemies and division. It has not been the case in my time. So I do not want any of this cause rancour or factions. It is better to fast-track my leaving of the club from the end of the year to now.”

