Eddie Lampkin Jr. returning to lineup for No. 17 TCU at No. 12 Kansas State

TCU will have one of its starters back for its Big 12 matchup at Kansas State on Tuesday night

Center Eddie Lampkin Jr. broke the news on his Twitter that he would be available for the No. 17 Horned Frogs. Lampkin injured his ankle in TCU’s 83-60 blowout win over Kansas on Jan. 21..

“I’m back,” Lampkin said on social media.

Lampkin has missed three of the Horned Frogs’ last four games. He played eight minutes in the 76-72 win over West Virginia on Jan. 31, but was still clearly hobbled by the ankle.

Now, TCU (17-6, 6-4) will have its leading rebounder in a massive Big 12 showdown with the No. 12 Wildcats (18-5, 6-4). Lampkin had his best game of the season in the first matchup on Jan. 14.

Lampkin had a season-high 17 points with six rebounds in just 20 minutes as TCU rolled Kansas State 82-68. Lampkin will obviously help on the glass, but his size inside should help TCU’s defense which has been vulnerable to star big men in his absence.

Tip off is set for 8 p.m. Tuesday on ESPNU.