Eddie Jones unveiled as new Australia head coach

Eddie Jones, the England head coach faces the media, at the England squad announcement at Twickenham Stadium - David Rogers/Getty Images

Eddie Jones has secured a sensational return to international rugby union as head coach of Australia, just over a month after being dismissed by England.

Australia have sacked Dave Rennie with immediate effect in order to appoint Jones on a five-year contract. The latter will now oversee the Wallabies at this year’s World Cup, as well as in the 2025 series against the British and Irish Lions and at their home World Cup in 2027.

Last month, Bill Sweeney, the chief executive of the Rugby Football Union, said he would be “amazed” if Jones was not at the 2023 World Cup in some capacity.

“It is a major coup for Australian Rugby to have the best coach in the world return home to coach the iconic Wallabies and to oversee the Wallaroos program,” Rugby Australia chairman Hamish McLennan said.

“Eddie’s deep understanding of our rugby system and knowledge of our player group and pathways will lift the team to the next level.

“Eddie instinctively understands the Australian way of playing rugby – this represents an opportunity to secure a coach of immense expertise and experience at the biggest competitions, and we did not want to miss it.”

More to follow...