Eddie Jones slams English rugby’s pathway for not producing good enough players

Eddie Jones has launched a scathing attack on the Rugby Football Union’s pathway system, believing that England simply have not produced good enough players for the “aging” national team to succeed.

Jones also suggested that Steve Borthwick, his successor as England head coach, has found himself in a “difficult situation” as young players establish themselves at the top level.

In a wide-ranging interview for BBC Radio 4’s Today programme, Jones, who is gearing up to face Georgia in Australia’s first match at the World Cup, admitted that he still harbours “affection” for the England team and joked that he will do so until his Wallabies face them in a quarter-final at the upcoming tournament. He also addressed the suspensions handed to Owen Farrell and Billy Vunipola and questioned whether another non-Englishman will ever coach England again.

Asked whether he had been in touch with Borthwick, who has lost six of his first nine Tests in charge, Jones admitted that the stream of communication between the pair has stopped.

“We did initially, but I think he’s getting on with himself and it’s best to leave him now,” said the 63 year-old, who has lost his first five matches of this second stint as Australia head coach.

“It’s a difficult situation. You’ve got an aging team. Anyone who knows anything about sport can see that. You’ve got new players coming in. Some have come through and done really well, like Freddie Steward, others are still finding their feet, like a Marcus Smith.

“You just look at the results of England Under-20 over the last five years. They’re not producing quality players. Everyone looks at the head coach and wants to blame the head coach, but the onus of producing quality players is on the RFU and that hasn’t happened. When you’re not bringing talent through, you’ve got to look at why your talent development system isn’t doing that.”

Jones’ point on England Under-20 results holds sway. Although the side won a Six Nations Grand Slam in 2021, it has finished outside of the top two in every other season since 2018-19 and came fourth in 2023.

Dean Ryan’s stint as head of international player development, between 2016 and 2019, has been criticised as a disruptive period that saw influential figures leave the RFU.

Jones’ tenure as head coach also coincided with the arrival of Conor O’Shea, who has been the director of performance since 2020.

“Because the system’s not right,” Jones added, when asked why he thought young players were not thriving for England.

“Whenever you’ve got talent coming through – and it was coming through – [you’ve got to look at] what has changed, what needs to change, where’s the gap. And that’s the responsibility of the RFU and it’s not for me to give them answers, mate.”

Jones labelled a potential quarter-final against either Argentina or England as “good fun”, given that he is likely to face either Michael Cheika or Borthwick, a pair of familiar adversaries, should Australia qualify. Despite a tricky start to life with the Wallabies, Jones’ confidence seemed undimmed.

“Fantastic mate, because no one thinks we can win, which is a great situation to be in,” he said.

“The second thing is that if I look at all the teams in the World Cup, most teams are at the end of their cycle – look at the Irish team. They’re a very good team but they have a lot of players at the end of their careers. New Zealand are the same, South Africa to a large extent.

“Those teams, while they can grow, they can’t grow as quickly as we can. I’ve got a fair bit of optimism about what we can do. You need a bit of luck but if we work hard enough then we’ll make our own luck and who knows where we can go.”

