Eddie Jones set to be sacked as England head coach

Eddie Jones is set to be sacked as England head coach on Tuesday, with the Rugby Football Union dispensing of the Australian's services after a dismal autumn series less than a year out from the World Cup.

After crunch talks between the 62-year-old and the RFU hierarchy on Monday, Telegraph Sport understands that Jones will be removed from his post after a seven-year stint as England head coach.

Monday's review meeting began in the early afternoon and is understood to have lasted until around 5pm at Twickenham. Jones’ team of assistants - Richard Cockerill, Matt Proudfoot and Martin Gleeson among them - were seen leaving the home of English rugby as a group, separately from Jones, with Conor O’Shea and Bill Sweeney following them some time later.

Telegraph Sport reported on Friday that Leicester head coach Steve Borthwick was the front-runner to replace Jones, with the former England captain returning to lead his country into the 2023 Six Nations and World Cup in France. It is understood, however, that the Tigers still have had no official approach for Borthwick's services from the RFU.

The move marks a remarkable about-turn from the RFU, which has so far backed Jones through each of his tempestuous periods. This year's November internationals - with a sole victory over Japan to show for England's efforts - marked the nail in the Australian's coffin, however. This calendar year was England's worst since 2008 and their worst autumn period since 2009.

Earlier on Tuesday, Warren Gatland ruled himself out of the running to replace Jones as Telegraph Sport revealed the New Zealander's sensational return to the Wales fold. The Welsh Rugby Union sacked Wayne Pivac after recent home defeats to Italy and Georgia with Gatland parachuted in to steady the Wales ship to the 2023 World Cup and beyond.