Eddie Jones resigns as Wallabies coach after nine-month nightmare

The Eddie’s Jones era is officially over, after the Wallabies coach reportedly resigned his post following Australia’s disastrous early exit from the 2023 World Cup.

According to reports, Jones informed Rugby Australia on Friday that he was open to walking away from the Wallabies job, less than one year into a five-year contract. Now, after discussions over the weekend, Jones and RA have agreed to part ways.

The news is a major humiliation to Australian rugby union after they hired Jones, 63, following his sacking as England coach and trumpeted him as a saviour of the game.

“Eddie instinctively understands the Australian way of playing rugby” said RA chairman Hamish McLennan at the time, claiming his “deep understanding of our rugby system and knowledge of our player group and pathways will lift the team to the next level”

But the second coming of Jones – he coached the national team 2001-05 – has been a shemozzle from the beginning. The Wallabies won just two of the nine Tests he coached and Jones fell foul of the media and public with his ruthless selections, bizarre tactics, left-field coaching staff and frequent tantrums at the media.

It is believed Jones already has his next job lined up, after multiple media sources claimed last month that Jones had a secret interview with Japan rugby officials about taking over as the country’s head coach in 2024.

Jones subsequently denied he had interviewed for the role or had any contact with the JRFU, or any third parties. But the rugby public were never convinced.