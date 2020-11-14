Eddie Jones relieved to see England put Georgia demons to bed with landslide Autumn Nations Cup victory

Eddie Jones took delight in watching his England side settle a score against Georgia after putting the demons on their recent training sessions to bed with a one-sided 40-0 victory in their Autumn Nations Cup opener.

A Jamie George hat-trick represented the dominance that England possessed up front as the forward benefited from three lineout mauls to become the first hat-trick scoring hooker for the national team.

Debutant Jack Willis, full-back Elliot Daly and replacement Dan Robson completed the six-try rout, but it was the way England seized the advantage in the set-piece that pleased Jones the most given what occurred when he invited Georgia in to train with his team during the last two Six Nations campaigns. A scrummaging session in London two years ago saw Georgia embarrass England in front of a public audience, while last year’s repeat resulted in the two sets of teams coming to blows when violence erupted at the very first scrum.

However, it was the England pack that delivered when it mattered most.

“We always want to win the forwards’ battle, especially up against Georgia,” Jones said.

“All the guys remember the session against Georgia in Oxford, it was one of those things when you sit down and talk about scrummaging, Georgia comes to mind. Even the backs got involved in that session, they ran from about 40 metres away to have a go.

“So we wanted to make a point today that we won’t be stood over and we did that, and I’m really pleased with the efforts of the starting front row. We were pretty comprehensive in that area.”

England had the chance to do exactly that with a series of scrums camped on the Georgian five-metre line, along with every penalty being sent to touch or packed down rather than towards the posts.

“It was quite an unusual game, we had 18 scrums and I think 12 mauling contests, so that’s 30 contests where you’ve basically got eight against eight which is unusual in Test match rugby,” Jones added.

“I think it’s about 250 per cent more than you normally get, and in that sort of game it worked really well. But the game against Ireland is not going to be like that so we need to rethink how we select the team.”

George was one of those players involved in both training sessions, and the Saracens forward admitted it was a relief to put those memories to bed.

“If you were in the front row, you always remember them so that was certainly there in the back of the mind,” George said.

“The way that we train we feel we are up there with one of the fittest teams around and we are able to scrum and at the same time we put a lot of pressure on the front five to outwork opposition and we need to be in the position to do that.”

