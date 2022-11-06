Eddie Jones 'not concerned' by England's form despite dispiriting Argentina loss - Getty Images/David Rogers

England’s autumn campaign got off to the worst possible start as Eddie Jones’ side suffered a demoralising loss to Argentina at Twickenham.

Jones admits his side is “under the pump” after falling to yet another defeat, their fifth this year, in front of a subdued home crowd.

The hosts led 16-12 early in the second half but conceded two tries as Argentina claimed a first win against England for the first time since 2009.

England take on Japan next week but then face tough assignments against New Zealand and South Africa as the clock ticks towards next year’s World Cup.

Although Jones declared that his side “dominated the game” for large periods, and vowed that they will respond next weekend, he rued a catalogue of errors and a “dullness” about the occasion.

Jack van Poortvliet’s solo try helped England to establish a 27-26 advantage with 13 minutes remaining, but a string of penalties derailed them. Emiliano Boffelli, the Argentina wing who punished that indiscipline from the tee, finished with 25 points.

“At times we played really well and then we made some elementary mistakes and individual mistakes that kept inviting them back into the game,” Jones said.

“In the end, it was ‘you kick a penalty goal, we kick a penalty goal’. They got the intercept try [scored by Santiago Carreras], which gave them a bit of breathing space. It’s hard to put your finger on.

“It’s a great opportunity for us now, because we’re under the pump a bit, which is good. I think we’ll respond really well. I’m looking forward to it.”

Manu Tuilagi, returning for his first cap since last November, will need to be assessed ahead of Saturday’s fixture against Japan. The centre left the field in the 68th minute and was said to be suffering from a blister. There were no further injuries to report, which seemed to baffle Jones further.

“It was a funny sort of game, wasn’t it?” he said. “There was sort of a dullness around the game. It was a really different sort of game, it wasn’t a high-energy type game, so, as far as we know, everyone’s right.”

The returning Manu Tuilagi could not ignite England's faltering backline - Getty Images/Paul Harding

Overall, Jones declared himself “not at all” concerned about England’s form in the context of next year’s World Cup. “I’m not sitting here thinking we’ve got really strong problems within the team,” he said.

“For most part, I thought we dominated the game. If we didn’t, then I might be thinking: ‘these blokes have good rights to get stuck into us and then we’d have a bit of a fight’.

“But I don’t need the fight today because I feel like the team went out and played how they wanted to. But we made some silly mistakes and we can change those things pretty easily. They’re all controllable – no real, big, structural issues with our game.

“You always want to have a more potent attack, always, but sometimes it doesn’t go like that. Sometimes it takes a bit of time to get right.”

England have now lost their first game of all three campaigns in 2022. This one, blighted by knock-ons and more missed opportunities, followed a Six Nations defeat at Murrayfield before Australia beat them in the first Test of July’s three-Test series.

Ellis Genge, their vice-captain, conceded that “discipline killed us”. “It was like a game of table tennis, We score they score we score. Penalty count is frustrating, a reflection of leadership. We thought we were getting he message across, we need to work on that. We’ll take it on the chin and be better in that area.”

'Let's not shy away from tough conversations'

Like Jones, Genge vowed that England will regain momentum on Saturday. “We will try and ignore all the noise from the outside and focus on us,” he said. “Japan is not an easy fixture either. They were within seven points of New Zealand and you saw how good New Zealand were again yesterday [against Wales].”

“In short, we need to address the areas and why [the mistakes] were happening and have those slightly uncomfortable conversations with each other and just own it,” he added. “Let’s not shy away from it.”

Argentina’s win represented the first time that Michael Cheika, previously head coach of Australia, has tasted victory over Jones’ England on what was an eighth meeting between the pair. Having also coached Lebanon in the Rugby League World Cup quarter-final on Friday, going down 48-4 to the Kangaroos, he reflected on a remarkable week.

“To be honest, I've loved it,” said Cheika, whose Pumas face Wales next. “I love being here with these fellas [Argentina. They are good to be around, they make you want to get up in the morning and do your absolute best to prepare them.

“The experience with Lebanon, it's my heritage and my family's heritage, at the Rugby League World Cup was probably one of the best in my life, sporting wise.

“That connection back to your heritage and coaching guys from totally different levels of footie, amateurs, it gave me so much energy. I felt like the week was pretty seamless really, there weren't too many hiccups. I'm lucky, I've got great people with me.”