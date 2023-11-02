Eddie Jones: I’m still the man to give rugby its X-Factor

Eddie Jones does not like the way the game is played at the moment and thinks he is the man to improve it - Adrian Sherratt

Eddie Jones has now left two jobs at the top of Test rugby in the space of 11 months. That is rare air for head coaches to find themselves in – and not in a good way.

Yet while speaking to Telegraph Sport in the Barbarians team hotel in Cardiff, what quickly becomes obvious is that his hunger to not just keep coaching at the peak of the sport but to try to give the sport a bit of a shake-up, remains undiminished. The reason? Right now, he does not like the rigid, predictable version of the sport that he believes rugby is turning into and he wants to be part of a transformation.

“I love the game. The one thing that strikes me – I don’t like the way it is played now,” Jones says. “It’s a formula, it’s almost like a pop song. There are high kicks, one forward crashes up, you play the ball off No 10 and then another kick. I want to create a team that can play a different way. That is probably what I have always enjoyed the most in rugby. I love winning, but I love creating teams that can maybe change the game a little bit. I have done it a few times and would like to do it again.”

To be clear, Jones does not want to try to fulfil that ambition working as a consultant or an assistant. His revolution of the game will come as a head coach, which makes wherever he ends up next rather interesting.

Jones, 63, has so consistently been linked with interviews for the Japan head coaching role that the prospect of it happening feels most likely, even though Jones continues to deny any formal meetings have taken place over returning to lead the Brave Blossoms for a second time. There are only so many top-tier Test vacancies around at the moment, Fiji being the other.

Eddie Jones has not had the best past 12 months but his enthusiasm remains as strong as ever - PA/Adam Davy

Hailed for his work with Japan eight years ago and hired off the back of that by England, Rugby Australia could not resist the opportunity to bring Jones home when the Rugby Football Union decided that one win from four last autumn was time to pull the plug on his time here.

Jones’ unveiling by Rugby Australia back in January was met by huge optimism. Hamish McLennan, Rugby Australia’s chairman, even floated the idea of winning the World Cup. The Wallabies finished the year and Jones’ tenure winning two of their nine Tests and failed to make it out of the group stage for the first time, which however you spin it is a disaster. According to Jones, as soon it became clear the off-field objectives were not going to be met to match what he was attempting to do on the field, the end drew near.

“I had been thinking about it for a while,” Jones admits. “It’s not as simple as just resigning. The fact is I had a plan for Australian rugby, what I wanted to do, it needed the support of the administration. We needed change, mate. We haven’t won anything for 20 years. When I went in there, I had a strong idea what needed to be done and we were in agreement. But like anything, when you are changing a system it takes political and financial power. And in the end we had none of that. I had a choice of whether I continue in that vein when that wasn’t... I didn’t go there on those conditions. It was time to resign.”

Later, in an answer to a question about England which brings him back to the Wallabies, Jones animatedly revisits South Africa’s turnaround after their embarrassment of losing to his Japan side in Brighton.

“Look at South Africa, who have won two World Cups. In 2015, they get beaten by Japan. They were rock bottom, the laughing stock of rugby, beaten by a Japan side that hasn’t won a Rugby World Cup game for 24 years. Let’s put everything in perspective. They go away, change their system, encourage players to go overseas, their provinces get remade, they change their rugby to the northern hemisphere – and what’s happened? That’s why with Australia, I can do all I can do but unless there is a systematic change, because we have had 20 years of non-success... I gave it a red-hot go, and if people want to f------ blame me they can do.”

Regarding the financial backing Rugby Australia needs, where will the money come from? “It’s not my problem, mate, I’m not an administrator,” he replies. “With anything in life, there are people who want to invest in good projects. And you have to find them. It’s not my job.”

Jones left the Wallabies after the side failed to get out of the World Cup group stage for the first time ever - AFP/Sebastaien Bozon

When Jones signed up to help the Barbarians he cannot have imagined he would be here in Cardiff no longer as coach of Australia, which has made for some awkward reunions in meeting rooms and over team meals ahead of Saturday’s match against Wales.

Ten Wallabies are in the Barbarians squad this week, including Michael Hooper. Jones left the former Australia captain at home for the recent Rugby World Cup because, as he recently told the Sydney Morning Herald, he felt that Hooper and other veteran players were not “the right role models for the team going forward”. Even Jones, who you would back to bullish in any situation, admits that being reunited with those players this week has led to a strange atmosphere.

“It’s been a bit funny. The Barbarians is a different week because it’s more about the spirit of rugby, so it’s quite light. I don’t feel good about resigning from Australia, but I realised it was the only decision to be made.” What about Hooper? “It’s a difficult situation, mate. Any player you leave out, it’s difficult. It’s not pleasant for me, for the players. There are always difficulties there.”

That move to leave out Hooper and others to focus instead on younger talents, with an eye on the British and Irish Lions’s visit Down Under in 2025 and the World Cup held in Australia in 2027, was bold yet understandable. And it backfired, at least in the short-term.

Jones cites props Angus Bell and Taniela Tupou, second-row Nick Frost, scrum-half Tate McDermott and wing Mark Nawaqanitawase as talented players who can take Australia forward, with one significant and alarming caveat. “They are a group of talented players. Can the environment support their talent?

“I will miss the players. I really like the group. I loved the way they kept showing up during the Rugby World Cup. We were outplayed convincingly by Wales. Fiji is one of those games where we lost Tupou and Will Skelton before the game and we were a bit short-handed.”

How does Jones feel now about England? He watched their knockout-stage matches with his wife and still has “fond relationships” with the players, eager to see them do well, staying in touch with some of them. “You have guys like Billy [Vunipola] who I had a lot of admiration for as a player. He is not at his best, but he has fought his way back,” notes Jones.

Perhaps the only person who was booed more than Jones when the teams and coaches were announced before matches in France was Owen Farrell, his long-term captain and, to be clear, “a Test-match No 10” when asked about Farrell’s best position.

“I’m still struggling to work out why I was booed all the time,” Jones says. “What I have done wrong in France to deserve it, apart from coaching England. With Owen, he is a tough, uncompromising player and maybe they felt he was a danger and wanted to put pressure on him. I don’t know, strange.”

Even if Jones felt that England played “bread and butter” rugby in France, he is full of praise for Borthwick and his coaching staff – “Steve decided he wanted to play that style of game and he picked the team brilliantly” – with one exception when it comes to Marcus Smith. “He is a very good player, but he is not a full-back.”

Jones praised his successor as England coach, Steve Borthwick, as he led the side to the World Cup semi-finals - Getty Images/Clive Rose

Before the Wallabies departed for France, Jones somewhat bizarrely told Australian reporters to “go give yourselves uppercuts”. So how does he feel about the media in England?

“One of the things I did find is the media in England is robust, and it’s good. In Australia, rugby has dropped down a lot. You have to work really hard to get some sort of media exposure.”

Coaching the British and Irish Lions holds no interest for him, even the prospect of leading the Lions against Australia in two years’ time – Andy Farrell, the Ireland head coach, he believes would be the logical decision – nor returning to Europe to coach any of England’s rivals in the Six Nations.

And with that he departs, expressing that hunger to carry on coaching, to try to reinvigorate the game. Where? Who knows. But it would be a mistake to believe that leaving roles with England and Australia in the last year might have dimmed Jones’s fire to keep coaching.