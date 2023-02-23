Eddie Jones looks to Super Rugby for Wallabies pointers

STEVE McMORRAN
·4 min read
  • Australian rugby union head coach Eddie Jones attends a press conference at Matraville Sports High School in Sydney, Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023. Jones, who was named as new coach of the Australian rugby team on Jan. 16, faced the media on Tuesday in his first appearance since returning to the Wallabies. He will lead the team at the Rugby World Cup later this year in France. (AP Photo/Rick Rycroft)
    1/4

    Australia Rugby Union Jones Is Back

    Australian rugby union head coach Eddie Jones attends a press conference at Matraville Sports High School in Sydney, Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023. Jones, who was named as new coach of the Australian rugby team on Jan. 16, faced the media on Tuesday in his first appearance since returning to the Wallabies. He will lead the team at the Rugby World Cup later this year in France. (AP Photo/Rick Rycroft)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Australia's head rugby union coach Eddie Jones, left, talks with students at Matraville Sports High School in Sydney, Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023. Jones, who was named as new coach of the Australian rugby team on Jan. 16, faced the media on Tuesday in his first appearance since returning to the Wallabies. He will lead the team at the Rugby World Cup later this year in France. (AP Photo/Rick Rycroft)
    2/4

    Australia Rugby Union Jones Is Back

    Australia's head rugby union coach Eddie Jones, left, talks with students at Matraville Sports High School in Sydney, Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023. Jones, who was named as new coach of the Australian rugby team on Jan. 16, faced the media on Tuesday in his first appearance since returning to the Wallabies. He will lead the team at the Rugby World Cup later this year in France. (AP Photo/Rick Rycroft)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Team captains, Rob Leota, Melbourne Rebels, left, Jake Gordon, NSW Waratahs, second left, Alan Alaalatoa, ACT Brumbies, Tate McDermott, QLD Reds, second right, and Tom Robertson, Western Force, right, pose for a photo during the launch of the 2023 season of the Super Rugby Pacific competition in Sydney, Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023. (AP Photo/Rick Rycroft)
    3/4

    Australia Super Rugby

    Team captains, Rob Leota, Melbourne Rebels, left, Jake Gordon, NSW Waratahs, second left, Alan Alaalatoa, ACT Brumbies, Tate McDermott, QLD Reds, second right, and Tom Robertson, Western Force, right, pose for a photo during the launch of the 2023 season of the Super Rugby Pacific competition in Sydney, Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023. (AP Photo/Rick Rycroft)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • Team captains, Rob Leota, Melbourne Rebels, from left, Jake Gordon, NSW Waratahs, Alan Alaalatoa, ACT Brumbies, Tate McDermott, QLD Reds, and Tom Robertson, Western Force, pose for a photo during the launch of the 2023 season of the Super Rugby Pacific competition in Sydney, Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023. (AP Photo/Rick Rycroft)
    4/4

    Australia Super Rugby

    Team captains, Rob Leota, Melbourne Rebels, from left, Jake Gordon, NSW Waratahs, Alan Alaalatoa, ACT Brumbies, Tate McDermott, QLD Reds, and Tom Robertson, Western Force, pose for a photo during the launch of the 2023 season of the Super Rugby Pacific competition in Sydney, Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023. (AP Photo/Rick Rycroft)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
Australian rugby union head coach Eddie Jones attends a press conference at Matraville Sports High School in Sydney, Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023. Jones, who was named as new coach of the Australian rugby team on Jan. 16, faced the media on Tuesday in his first appearance since returning to the Wallabies. He will lead the team at the Rugby World Cup later this year in France. (AP Photo/Rick Rycroft)
Australia's head rugby union coach Eddie Jones, left, talks with students at Matraville Sports High School in Sydney, Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023. Jones, who was named as new coach of the Australian rugby team on Jan. 16, faced the media on Tuesday in his first appearance since returning to the Wallabies. He will lead the team at the Rugby World Cup later this year in France. (AP Photo/Rick Rycroft)
Team captains, Rob Leota, Melbourne Rebels, left, Jake Gordon, NSW Waratahs, second left, Alan Alaalatoa, ACT Brumbies, Tate McDermott, QLD Reds, second right, and Tom Robertson, Western Force, right, pose for a photo during the launch of the 2023 season of the Super Rugby Pacific competition in Sydney, Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023. (AP Photo/Rick Rycroft)
Team captains, Rob Leota, Melbourne Rebels, from left, Jake Gordon, NSW Waratahs, Alan Alaalatoa, ACT Brumbies, Tate McDermott, QLD Reds, and Tom Robertson, Western Force, pose for a photo during the launch of the 2023 season of the Super Rugby Pacific competition in Sydney, Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023. (AP Photo/Rick Rycroft)

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — Super Rugby Pacific begins on Friday, carrying more importance in a World Cup year in which it will be part of the limited preparation of the national teams.

The tournament may be more important still for returning Wallabies head coach Eddie Jones, whose relatively short lead-in to the World Cup kicking off in September means the Super Rugby season will be his first chance to accurately map the Australian rugby landscape.

It is unlikely that Jones, while coaching England, was unaware of developments in rugby in his homeland. He's always been a keen observer. But this Super Rugby season will give him a much more thorough understanding of the talent pool at his disposal.

First, under Jones there is unlikely to be any right of incumbency. Being a first choice under previous coach Dave Rennie won’t count in Jones’ new regime.

The Wallabies have only five tests ahead of the World Cup and Jones will have to choose at least his initial squad on Super Rugby form.

The ACT Brumbies coach Stephen Larkham, who was a star of the Wallabies team Jones coached to the 2003 World Cup final, believes that will enliven the selection race.

“It’s going to be a challenge for the guys who probably thought they were secured of a spot for the World Cup,” Larkham said. “Eddie is one of those coaches that really looks at a player’s performance with a fine-tooth comb and he does a lot of background checking on his players."

One thing Jones has pledged not to do is impose demands on the coaches of Australia’s five Super Rugby clubs in terms of style. In New Zealand an orthodoxy of style exists among Super Rugby teams which feeds into the All Blacks. The lack of such a system in Australia may be a problem for the Wallabies coach, but Jones isn’t concerned.

“We don’t tell the Super teams how to play,” he said. “We're not New Zealand or Ireland, we’re Australia. We have a relationship with the Super Rugby coaches but I want them to play the style they want to play.

“What I want to see is that the players play with that toughness that they want to get better, they want to help their teammates in difficult situations.”

Jones at least will be able to use matches between Australian teams and top New Zealand teams as a selection benchmark, particularly the defending champion Crusaders.

“The games against the Crusaders or whoever the strongest New Zealand side is, they are the important selection games,” he said. “It’d be nice to have an Australian side win the Super Rugby final.”

In New Zealand, All Blacks head coach Ian Foster probably already has a clear idea of how his 33-man squad will look. But it’s likely there might be “bolters” whose form will demand his consideration.

Once again, New Zealand Rugby will impose restrictions on the workload of All Blacks during Super Rugby. Players who have played five consecutive games will have to take a week off, but Foster has indicated some flexibility.

“It’s an individualized approach where we look at our players separately,” Foster said. “The overwhelming theme is to have them available for the vast majority of Super Rugby Pacific because that competition is vital for us. But also that we make sure that we do what we can to have a responsible management plan.”

The Crusaders host the Chiefs in the tournament-opener at Christchurch, followed later Friday by the Waratahs at home in Sydney against the Brumbies. On Saturday, the Fijian Drua and Moana Pasifika meet at Mt. Smart Stadium in Auckland, followed by the Highlanders at home to the Blues in Dunedin, the Reds hosting the Wellington-based Hurricanes in Townsville, North Queensland, and the Perth-based Western Force against the Melbourne Rebels.

The Drua also will be playing in front of a new national coach with World Cup places in mind. New Zealand-born Vern Cotter suddenly stepped down as Fiji coach last month and a replacement hasn’t yet been appointed.

Drua head coach Mick Byrne said his players are better prepared than for their debut season last year after a much longer pre-season.

“We’re in a lot better shape this year and we are really excited about what it means to us,” Byrne said. “We want to win as many games as possible and I think the playoffs are a realistic possibility.”

Moana Pasifika also will approach its second Super Rugby Pacific season with confidence.

“Essentially, we’ve got the same team coming back for our second year and although it’s the same team with the same people, it feels different.” head coach Aaron Mauger said. “We’re a year down the track, the players are a lot more mature and aware of the expectations and demands of not only the games but the training environment and how to prepare properly.”

___

More AP rugby: https://apnews.com/hub/rugby and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Latest Stories

  • Review: Fleeced of real drama, faith-based 'Jesus Revolution' is a scattered slog

    "Jesus Revolution" is a dull, sanitized version of the 1960s and '70s evangelical Christian movement in Southern California, starring Kelsey Grammer and directed by Jon Erwin and Brent McCorkle.

  • Colorado Town Turned Into Winter Wonderland as Band of Heavy Snow Passes Through

    A town in northern Colorado was transformed into a winter wonderland as a band of heavy snow passed through the area on Wednesday, February 22.Footage captured by Richard Geppinger shows snow descending on snow-capped trees in Allenspark, Colorado.The National Weather Service issued multiple weather advisories in the region. Credit: Richard Geppinger via Storyful

  • Veteran CFL quarterback Bethel-Thompson announces he'll play in USFL

    McLeod Bethel-Thompson is leaving the Toronto Argonauts on a winning note. The veteran quarterback announced on social media Wednesday he'll play with the USFL's New Orleans Breakers in 2023. Bethel-Thompson became a CFL free agent earlier this month after helping Toronto win the '22 Grey Cup. "My next journey begins with the New Orleans Breakers of the USFL and then will continue with considerable NFL interest in the fall," Bethel-Thompson wrote on his Instagram account. "I do not want this dec

  • 15-year-old hockey phenom from Yukon takes the spotlight at Canada Games

    A 15-year-old from the Yukon who's already seen as a top NHL prospect has taken the Canada Games by storm. Captain Gavin McKenna has led the territory's men's hockey squad on a historic streak, having recorded over 20 points so far in the Games. The forward was granted exceptional status and selected as first pick by the Medicine Hat Tigers in the 2022 Western Hockey League Draft. Scouts say he's already seen as a potential top pick when he's eligible for the NHL draft in 2026. But for now, McKe

  • Einarson sprints into Hearts playoffs; Manitoba, Northern Ontario on the cusp

    KAMLOOPS, B.C. — Speeding into playoffs at the Canadian women's curling championship is a Kerri Einarson specialty. A sixth straight win at the Scotties Tournament of Hearts on Tuesday launched the three-time defending champion into the championship round well before the conclusion of pool play Thursday. "When you're just playing loose and relaxed, it kind of just all goes hand in hand and it seems to flow well," Einarson said following a 10-3 win over Saskatchewan. Their opener in Kamloops, B.C

  • LIV Golf gets another setback in court fight with PGA Tour

    A federal judge has ruled the PGA Tour can add Saudi Arabia's sovereign wealth fund and its governor, Yasir al-Rumayyan, as defendants in its countersuit in the ongoing legal fight with LIV Golf. The ruling Tuesday by U.S. District Judge Beth Labson Freeman was the second setback in the last week for Saudi-funded LIV Golf, which has accused the PGA Tour of monopolistic actions as the rival league gets started.

  • Suzann Pettersen reacts to Tiger Woods tampon prank

    Woods received criticism on social media following the incident with Justin Thomas

  • Wrestler Jay Briscoe's Daughters Released from Hospital 1 Month After Crash That Killed Him

    The girls' mother Ashley Pugh shared the positive update on social media on Saturday

  • NHL trade deadline: 5 potential trade destinations for Patrick Kane

    These five teams could make a play for Patrick Kane ahead of next Friday's NHL trade deadline.

  • Eagles WR A.J. Brown on Jalen Hurts' extension: 'You do not pay this man, just ship me off'

    During an appearance on "The Raw Room" podcast Monday, Philadelphia Eagles WR A.J. Brown implored GM Howie Roseman to pay Jalen Hurts or trade him.

  • LeBron James Greets Kobe Bryant's Daughters at the NBA All-Star Game — See the Sweet Moment!

    LeBron James showed that he continues to hold a special place in his heart for Kobe Bryant's family at the NBA All-Star game

  • PGA Tour holding last Honda Classic as a new sponsor awaits

    Someone will be getting a big check this week at the Honda Classic. It’s expected that there will be a tournament at PGA National in 2024 and beyond, but this weekend will mark the last time someone wins the Honda. The automaker’s 42-year sponsorship — the longest-running continuous deal on the PGA Tour — ends with this event, and potential successors will be in Palm Beach Gardens to decide if they want to buy the naming rights.

  • NHL trade rumors: Blues enter Meier sweepstakes, Minnesota homecoming for Boeser?

    Brock Boeser is no stranger to the rumor mill, and his agent is in contact with the Wild trying to make a Minnesota homecoming work.

  • Six NFL teams positioned to make major progress during 2023 offseason

    With an abundance of salary cap space and/or draft picks, several NFL teams can drastically improve their rosters in the coming months.

  • Brittney Griner is officially returning to the WNBA — and she's taking a massive pay cut to make it happen

    The Phoenix Mercury's president, Vince Kozar, said Griner's return to play would be "one of the most special things any of us has ever experienced."

  • New addition O'Reilly sparks Leafs in 6-3 win over Sabres

    Without the benefit of taking part in his first formal practice in the five days since being traded to Toronto, center Ryan O’Reilly has found instant chemistry with his new Maple Leafs linemates. O’Reilly scored twice on Toronto’s first two shots on net and added an empty-net goal to cap a career-best five-point outing in a 6-3 win over the Buffalo Sabres on Tuesday night. “Yeah, it’s been crazy, though, I think a lot of adrenaline, too,” said O’Reilly, after playing his third game with Toronto since being acquired in a trade with St. Louis on Friday.

  • Manitoba leans on veteran leadership of skip Jennifer Jones at Hearts

    KAMLOOPS — Six-time Canadian curling champion Jennifer Jones exudes a poise that's propelled her young team to the playoffs at this year's Scotties Tournament of Hearts. The 48-year-old Jones and her under-25 teammates reached the championship round in Kamloops, B.C., by stealing a point in an extra end for a 7-6 win Wednesday over Casey Scheidegger's wild card team. "An absolute massive win," Jones said with a relieved laugh. "Needed that one." Jones and Northern Ontario's Krista McCarville co-

  • Canada Soccer to investigate having women play at home before World Cup

    Canada is looking to squeeze in a home game before this summer's Women's World Cup in Australia and New Zealand. But it may take some ingenuity to make it happen. The sixth-ranked Canadian women, who wrap up play in the SheBelieves Cup against No. 11 Japan in Wednesday in Frisco, Texas, have just two FIFA windows before opening World Cup play July 21 against Nigeria in Melbourne. On Tuesday, Canada Soccer announced an April 11 friendly against France in LeMans. Coach Bev Priestman says the Canad

  • Shortening college football games, Dabo Swinney is unhappy & how do we stop Canada’s super pigs?

    Dan Wetzel and SI’s Pat Forde & Ross Dellenger kick off the podcast discussing the latest college football proposal to shorten the duration of games after NCAA officials met earlier this week on the topic.

  • Ex-Chiefs star Jamaal Charles defends Eric Bieniemy after LeSean McCoy’s viral comments

    The former Chiefs running back sharply rebuked LeSean McCoy for saying Eric Bieniemy will struggle in new job with the Commanders.