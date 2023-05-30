Eddie Jones exclusive: Australia boss on Twickenham return, England reunion and how to fix the Premiership

Tight turnaround: Eddie Jones does not have long to whip the Wallabies into shape (Getty Images)

Eddie Jones expects to select from Australia’s full overseas player strength for the Rugby World Cup, in a significant boost to the Wallabies’ powers.

Jones revealed his confidence that rule amendments will be ushered through in time for him to select the overseas-based players he wants for the autumn’s global battle in France.

Toulouse’s uncapped lock Richie Arnold represents the most significant beneficiary, with the 32-year-old inked in for selection alongside La Rochelle powerhouse Will Skelton.

That heavyweight duo will add serious ballast to Australia’s scrum and tight play, as Jones looks to whip the Wallabies into World Cup shape in next to no time. The 63-year-old knows full well that a quarter-final showdown with former employers England could be looming in France.

With an influx of potent and experienced talent on the cards, no wonder Jones brands that possible last-eight meeting as “a bit of fun”, with a trademark glint in his eye.

Toulouse lock Richie Arnold would be a big beneficiary of Australia changing selection rules (AFP via Getty Images)

“The Wallabies had a law called the Giteau law where you could only have three players outside Australia with 30 caps,” Jones told the Evening Standard Rugby Podcast.

“We haven’t tabled that with the board yet, but I’m sure we’re going to get a positive response on getting more players. Because we’ve got Skelton, who’s probably the best right-sided lock in the world, Richie Arnold at Toulouse, who’s a fantastic player in the Top 14.

“Quade Cooper, [Samu] Kerevi, [Marika] Koroibete – we can’t snub that sort of talent. I think Australians are always better when they are underdogs, when everyone thinks they haven’t got a sniff of it. They can come in under the radar.

“There are seven teams right at the top of world rugby, it’s never been this close. Whilst Ireland and France have been dominant, I don’t think there’s any team that doesn’t think they can beat those two.

“Whereas at previous World Cups New Zealand have been miles ahead of everyone else and clear favourites, this World Cup will be different. For selection, having been to a few World Cups, we try to pick the top 15, in any country they are pretty easy to pick.

“Then we’ll pick the bottom five, and the bottom five will be about character, guys who want to train hard, who are good around the team, got a bit of life about them, positive characters.

“You can’t have your third hooker or your third fly-half kicking stones, they are the ones who cause problems, so you need them to be good characters.”

Jones knows he cannot fixate on a possible clash with England, having led the Red Rose men to the 2019 World Cup final. The taskmaster boss was sacked in December after England’s worst set of calendar year results since 2008, with just five wins in 12 Tests.

Jones avoided a non-compete clause in his Twickenham exit, teeing up a return to coach Australia for the second time, having led the Wallabies to the 2003 World Cup final.

“I think back to 2007 – I got sacked by Australia in 2005 and I went to the World Cup in France with South Africa,” said Jones. “We went to watch England against Australia in the quarter-finals in Marseille, and I was sitting with Jake White having a few cold beers.

“Before the game some Aussie blokes were giving me a bit of rubbish – and after the game (that England won) they weren’t too smart! You do see these episodes and fixtures repeated in the World Cup. So it could happen, and if it does, it will be a bit of fun mate.”

Jones’ Wallabies have five Tests before their World Cup campaign kicks off in September, but the veteran boss remains relaxed about the tight turnaround.

The Premiership has been diminished... it needs a competitive structure with promotion and relegation

“I’d never really thought about coaching Australia again, so it’s a real bonus,” said Jones. “We’ve got five Test matches which is plenty. Bob Dwyer used to say ‘if you can’t change a team in a week you can’t coach’, so we’ll give it a go!”

While Jones will focus right in on Australia’s World Cup tilt, he urged English chiefs to undertake a radical overhaul of the club game. Jones led the Barbarians to 48-42 Twickenham victory over Steve Hansen’s World XV on Sunday, and being back in London had him fearing for the English game.

London Irish could go the same way as Wasps and Worcester to become the third Premiership club to hit the wall, and all in the same season.

“In reality the Premiership’s never recovered from Saracens being relegated,” said Jones. “And taking promotion and relegation out of the league has diminished the competition too.

“Look at the Premier League at the weekend, everyone’s following it. It’s drama, and fantastic sport. It’s part of the English sporting culture and I think it needs a competitive structure with promotion and relegation.”