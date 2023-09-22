Eddie Jones and I enjoy throwing 'grenades' at each other – here is one more

The long-time coaching adversaries meet again on Sunday - Getty Images/Clive Rose

Eddie Jones and I have enjoyed some feisty exchanges over the years.

At the time he took charge of England in 2016, I was probably the only head coach in the Six Nations with the reputation of throwing verbal grenades in the build-up to matches. When Eddie arrived, that all changed.

I can remember standing behind him as we were both walking into a room of journalists at the launch of the Six Nations press conference and said: “Come on Eddie, don’t let me down, get out there and throw some grenades!” He turned to me with a smile and said: “I will wait for you to go first.”

It was a bit of fun. When I have been out on social occasions with him, I have always found him to be good company. But we are involved in professional sport so there is a sense of great rivalry, we are both competitive people and desperately want to beat the opposition.

Sometimes things can be said that can be misconstrued or misinterpreted, and a journalist might say ‘this has been said’ and although you haven’t seen the comments, in the moment it gets your hackles up. It makes for interesting reading, I suppose.

We also both know that the pantomime knock-about not only creates interest in the game but the use of verbal grenades can also be used either to take the pressure off the players or send a message to them or the opposition.

I think when Eddie got the Wallabies job, part of his remit was to generate publicity for rugby union in Australia. Some of his recent feuds with the Australian media have created controversy and a lot of headlines, but the flip side is that he has got people talking about rugby in the country, people are engaged and interested in what is going on.

Who knows what might be directed at us ahead of the World Cup match on Sunday? With so much on the line, it promises to be a cracking game. I have always enjoyed going head-to-head with him.

There is no doubt that Eddie is very experienced and savvy, and, with England, he had the luxury of coaching a team that had so many more resources and players available to him. We in contrast have had to fight for everything we have achieved and titles we have won, and that underdog mentality has been a positive for us: everything has been earned, nothing has been given to us.

I am also a very loyal person in terms of my staff and my players. I am never going to throw someone under the bus. If you perform, I will back you.

A big part of the success that I have had as coach is developing players over a period of time and creating an environment that they want to be part of.

I am not sure Eddie has always had the same philosophy. He has a significant turnover in coaches and staff and can only presume that he demands really high standards and pushes people to limits they are not prepared to go to – and either they move on, or they are moved on.

I guess there is a positive and negative to that approach, in that it stops people becoming complacent and can have a short-term impact. But there is no doubt in the past he has gone into environments he has had success with the initial reaction from the group but then it appears to have a limited time-frame because of how hard he pushes the players and staff, and coping with that pressure.

That is only me looking from the outside and talking to people who have worked with him in the past. Still, what you cannot deny is that he has had times in his career when he has been very successful and in demand and credit to him.

He is also more than comfortable in taking the pressure away from his team and his players by having some verbals with the media to create headlines that protect his players.

That is something we have in common. I am a great believer in the impact of sending subtle messages.

Often when someone is asked how they are, they will answer “not too bad.” But what does that actually mean? When someone asks me how I am, I always reply: “I’m good.” The intention is that I want to send a positive message, however small. I want the players to see me as calm, relaxed, confident, delivering messages of self-belief, and capable of going after the opposition and is not afraid to say something.

Before the start of the World Cup we were being written off as a team and I said I believed we were capable of doing something special. And I honestly believe that, but it is at times like that when it involves going out on a limb and preparing yourself for a public backlash.

But I am prepared to do that if it has some sort of positive impact on our players and coaches who stand up taller and say to each other “yeah, he’s right.”

It is important to use all the tools in your box as a head coach, and sometimes that requires taking the pressure away from the players and directing it towards me. I am always happy to do that if it is the right thing for the team, but at times it is mentally challenging because the criticism that comes back at you can be overwhelming.

In the past, I have been critical of opposition players. And at times I have gone too far. It is the one thing that I have the biggest question about myself. There have been times when I berated myself for saying something I later regretted or felt I didn’t articulate a comment properly and it has led to a big headline.

The worst one was probably the grenade I threw at Dylan Hartley, the former England hooker, back in 2011.

I had not been happy with some of the comments he had made in a citing complaint against Wales scrum-half Richie Rees for eye-gouging him. His reaction to the alleged incident in the report didn’t really fit for me – he was meant to be a tough front row forward and a Kiwi boy brought up in Rotorua.

So I made a couple of comments questioning his temperament before our game against England in Cardiff and he went out and embarrassed me by playing amazingly well. I had gone over the top. But the first thing that I did when I saw him after the game was go over and apologise to him. I shook his hand and told him I thought he had played brilliantly and apologised for going over the top. Isn’t that what the game should be about?

