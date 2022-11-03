Eddie Jones always turns to Owen Farrell in his hour of need

Oliver Brown
·5 min read
England's Owen Farrell speaks to head coach Eddie Jones during a training session at Pennyhill Park, Surrey. Picture date: Wednesday November 2, 2022. PA Photo. See PA story RUGBYU England - PA
Owen Farrell’s imminent restoration to the England captaincy rekindles one of the most complex master-and-apprentice dynamics in sport. As a leader, he has been a figure forged in Eddie Jones’s own image, uncompromising in his commitment and fiercely wedded to his working-class roots. He was feted by the Australian this month as an “icon of the game”. But even this exalted status affords scant protection against the capricious extremes of Jones’s temperament.

No sooner did Farrell rebound from an ankle injury this summer than Jones ditched him as captain in favour of Courtney Lawes. The decision, Jones admitted, left his most-capped player “very unhappy”. And yet he has a habit of sowing discontent as a dastardly psychological device. The more restless a player is to prove himself, or so the logic goes, the more destructive a force he will be. We have seen as much with Maro Itoje, once deemed a shoo-in to command his country but still, after 56 Tests, striving to reaffirm his credentials for the ultimate honour.

Farrell has responded to his demotion precisely as Jones had hoped, galvanising the resurrection of Saracens. He deserves a fresh chance to inject the same impetus with England, although he can harbour no delusions about how long Jones’s patience will last. One mistake this autumn, and his designs on leading England out at a second successive World Cup will be dashed. He might be 31, but he still has another audition to pass.

They make a curious couple, Farrell and Jones. You see it at press conferences, where the protege provides a blank Lancastrian counterpoint to his mentor’s mischief. Beneath, a mutual admiration endures, whatever the strains in the relationship. Farrell was just 17 when Jones, then a technical advisor at Saracens, first became aware of his voluble presence.

“He already had a big voice on the field,” he recalls in his memoir. “Owen was not afraid of barking out instructions to men who were 10 years older than him.”

He identified a little of his own class-warrior spirit in the teenager. While Farrell had been transplanted from the heartlands of rugby league, Jones was the self-styled Randwick scrapper who upset the starchier elements of Sydney’s union establishment. Given a choice between Wigan, Farrell’s hometown, and the leafy Surrey neighbourhoods where Jones has based himself these past seven years, you can guess where the head coach feels more at ease. He is on record as describing the people of northern England as friendlier and less guarded. “You drive through privileged areas in the south,” he once bemoaned, “and you see a society of accumulated wealth and status.”

Eddie Jones, (L) the England head coach faces the media with team captain Owen Farrell during the England media session on October 17, 2019 in Beppu, Japan - David Rogers/Getty Images
Jones noticed quickly how journalists would ask him far more about Danny Cipriani, a peripheral player, than about Farrell, his England linchpin.

Where one was a recidivist party animal, the other would do nothing more than outrageous than agonise over his kicking technique. For Jones, it brought reassurance that Farrell would never bring dishonour upon the team, even if it would take much to displace Dylan Hartley in his affections.

Hartley appeared, on the surface, the more natural kindred spirit for Jones: abrasive, sweary, never known to take a backward step. But even those who mirror Jones’ attributes know when they have outlived their usefulness. For Hartley, one bout of knee trouble before the 2019 World Cup was all it took for Jones to tell him by text: “You’re f-----, mate.” “You were like a piece of meat,” he later reflected, “thrown in the bin because it was past its sell-by date.”

Farrell is some way short of being so callously tossed aside, but Hartley’s treatment offers a warning of how even the perception of regression under Jones can be terminal. Just last year, Jones offered a strangely unflattering verdict on Farrell’s leadership pedigree, saying merely that he was “developing”. His detractors might point out that, with 96 appearances for his nation, he has had ample time to develop. But this England squad suggests few candidates who can emulate Farrell’s perfectionism or his insistence that his team-mates deliver the standards he sets for himself.

We are about to discover how powerful the trust between Jones and Farrell truly is. If he can inspire the same performance this month against the All Blacks as he did in Yokohama, in a World Cup semi-final symbolised by his smirking reaction to the haka, he will be an overwhelming favourite to retain the armband in France next autumn. There is a strength of affinity with Jones that cannot easily be replicated with an alternative captain.

Each has an outsider’s mentality: you see it in Farrell’s accounts of how he has deliberately maintained his Wigan accent, and you see it in how aggressively Jones rails against his adopted country’s reliance on private schools. Now, in a decisive autumn series, their alliance must endure its greatest stress test of all.

