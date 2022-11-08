Eddie Jones to add rugby league star Brett Hodgson to England coaching team

England Head Coach Eddie Jones reacts during a England Open Training Session - The RFU Collection

Anthony Seibold will leave his post as England defence coach at the end of the current autumn campaign to be replaced by another Australian, former rugby league star Brett Hodgson.

It has been confirmed, following weeks of speculation, that Seibold will join Manly Warringah Sea Eagles in the National Rugby League (NRL) after just over a year on Eddie Jones’ backroom staff. It was only last September that he arrived as a replacement for John Mitchell.

Hodgson, 44, enjoyed a long career in Australia and represented New South Wales in the prestigious State of Origin series before moving to England and playing for Huddersfield and Warrington.

He subsequently moved into coaching, his latest role coming as head coach of Hull FC. Hodgson left that post by mutual consent in September on the back of a ninth-place finish in Super League.

Warrington Wolves' Brett Hodgson a try - Action Images

He has already joined up with Jones’ side and will shadow Seibold over the remainder of this month as Japan, New Zealand and South Africa visit Twickenham.

“I’ve known Brett for a few years now.,” Jones said. “He first visited us in Bristol in 2018 and I’ve been to Hull on a few occasions. He was an outstanding league player and he’s a talented, hard-working young coach who is developing.

“He will continue the good work that Anthony Seibold has done since he joined us. We are disappointed to lose Anthony but we are really pleased for him as a career move. It’s great to see assistant coaches move on to head coach roles.

“Anthony leaves with everyone at England Rugby’s thanks and we wish him all the best in his new role.”

Seibold’s departure continues the steady churn of coaches in the England senior side. They are also on their second attack coach of the World Cup cycle given Martin Gleeson replaced Simon Amor last year. Richard Cockerill came on board at the same time, with Steve Borthwick having left to join Leicester Tigers in 2020.

“I’m really excited about the opportunity to join with England, especially in a Rugby World Cup year,” Hodgson said.

Story continues

“I’m really looking forward to working with the staff and this group of players. There is some real talent here and it’s something I feel I can make a contribution to in helping this team succeed.”

Seibold, returning to the NRL, described the 2-1 series victory over Australia in July as a career highlight.

“It has been a tremendous experience working for one of the world’s best coaches in Eddie Jones and with the England Rugby team over the last 16 months,” he said.

“The mentorship that Eddie has given me is something I will take forward into my next role. The relationships I have developed with both staff and players alike has created many fond memories with the series winning tour to Australia a real coaching highlight.

“The players have been a wonderful group of men to work with and I will watch with great interest their growth over the next 12 months as they head towards success at the Rugby World Cup in France.”