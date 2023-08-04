Eddie Izzard standing for Labour at next general election

Eddie Izzard has previously voiced ambitions to become a Cabinet minister - Arturo Holmes/Getty Images North America

Eddie Izzard has announced she is standing to be Labour’s candidate in the Green Party’s only seat, sparking a backlash from Left-wing activists.

The comedian, who also goes by the name of Suzy, said she wants to contest Brighton Pavilion for Sir Keir Starmer’s party at the next election.

But environmentalists criticised her for entering the race to succeed Caroline Lucas, the former Green leader who is set to stand down next year.

Izzard, who has previously voiced ambitions to become a Cabinet minister, unsuccessfully stood to become a Labour candidate in Sheffield last year.

In a statement announcing her intention to stand in Brighton, she attacked the Greens’ record and dismissed them as a party of “protest”.

“We all saw what happened under the Green Council - house building stalled whilst rubbish piled high in the streets,” Izzard said.

“It will take practical action - not protest - to fix what’s broken, and to win this seat, Labour needs a candidate that can inspire many thousands to become our friends and allies in the fight for a fairer, greener, cleaner planet.”

In a separate interview with The Argus, a local newspaper, Izzard praised Ms Lucas for having done a “wonderful job” in her 13 years as one of the city’s MPs.

‘Labour is the party of governance’

But she added: “The Green Party is the party of protest, the Conservative Party is the party of chaos and Labour is the party of governance.”

If she wins the selection the comic will go up against Green candidate Sian Berry, a London Assembly member and former co-leader of the party.

Franny Armstrong, a film director who lives in Devon, said Izzard should have chosen another seat to stand in, adding: “Why the hell would you do that?”

Tom Scott, a Green Party activist from Cornwall, added the decision showed “what a depressingly cynical and pointless party Labour has become under Keir Starmer”.

Environmental activists fear Izzard, who would become Labour’s first transgender MP if she won the seat, might split the Left-wing vote.

Ms Lucas, the only Green politician ever to sit in the Commons, won Brighton Pavilion with a comfortable 20,000 majority at the 2019 general election.

Izzard, who grew up in Bexhill-on-Sea along the coast in East Sussex, has said she would give up comedy if elected to Parliament.

Last year she ran to be Labour’s candidate in Sheffield Central, another safe seat, but came second place in the selection process behind a local councillor.

Labour declined to comment on Izzard’s announcement. A timetable has not yet been set for the party’s selection process in Brighton Pavilion.

