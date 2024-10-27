Eddie Howe's Newcastle masterplan to stop Chelsea & Cole Palmer revealed

Eddie Howe has shared how he plans to get his Newcastle United side to nullify the threat of Cole Palmer when they face Chelsea.

The 22-year-old has continued his fine form from last season into 2024-25. Palmer has netted six goals and contributed five assists in just eight Premier League appearances this term. His goal tally includes a hat-trick against Brighton & Hove Albion last month.

Last time out in the league, against Liverpool, Arne Slot's side were able to keep the England international quiet at Anfield as they inflicted a narrow 2-1 defeat on the Blues at Anfield.

Newcastle plan to have the same success on Sunday during their trip to the capital. Howe has been full of praise for Palmer, but hopes the Magpies' defensive performance will be enough to limit the chances both Palmer and Chelsea get.

"Cole's been been excellent this season and last season," said Howe. "His numbers are very, very good. We're certainly aware of his strengths and what he brings to to Chelsea.

"But again, they're one of those teams that if you focus on one player, they have other players, that will really hurt you as well.

"So it's about getting the information across to the players that we need to. As always with these games you have to bring a strength and be a threat yourself. And I do believe we have the players to do that but we certainly need to be defensively solid."

Chelsea head coach Enzo Maresca has been able to find solutions to many hurdles already this season. He acknowledges teams will now look to mark Palmer out of the game, just like Liverpool did.

The onus has now been put on Palmer to let go of any frustrations that builds and find a way to get the better of his opponents.

Maresca said: "First of all, we use that weapon from the opposite team - if they want to man mark Cole we find a different solution.

"Also I think it's the next step forward for Cole to play in this situation. He has to learn. Sometimes you see he gets a little frustrated. It's not easy to have 90 minutes being marked man to man. All of those kind of players, they are used to being marked man to man."