Eddie Howe sure Newcastle’s Anthony Gordon on Gareth Southgate’s England radar

Newcastle boss Eddie Howe says Anthony Gordon could be on England boss Gareth Southgate’s radar after his fine performance in the 8-0 romp at Sheffield United.

Gordon came on as an early substitute for the injured Harvey Barnes at Bramall Lane and gave the Blades defence nightmares, scoring a fine goal in the second half and also assisting Sean Longstaff’s opener.

The 22-year-old has taken his time to find his feet at St James’ Park following his January move from Everton, but has started the season well.

And having been part of England Under-21s’ successful European Championship campaign, he could now be in contention for a call-up to the senior squad for next month’s matches.

Howe said: “I’m sure Gareth is aware of him and I’m sure he’s been aware of him for a long time.

“All Anthony can do is just keep performing like he has and keep his mentality as strong as it has been. He has been a joy to work with and he is reaping the benefits.

“That is probably his best game for us, I thought he was very, very good. Very direct, I thought his goal was very good. He just looked a real threat, he has got so much ability, so much to give and he has got the attitude to go with it as well.

“He has got desire to improve, I see it every day in training, it is great to see him rewarded with that.”

Gordon and Newcastle ran riot as they inflicted Sheffield United’s heaviest-ever league defeat on them.

The Blades have taken just one point from their first six games following their return to the Premier League and a long season looks on the cards.

Story continues

Paul Heckingbottom’s side were beaten heavily (Martin Rickett/PA)

They actually started brightly but the way they capitulated set the alarm bells ringing for Blades boss Paul Heckingbottom.

“That is the biggest thing from the game for me, which I spoke to the players about,” he said.

“Is this going to define our season? No. It’s three points we’ve lost but what has happened there is something that while I’ve been here, we’ve never seen before.

“That is what has to be addressed. This is a reminder that if we drop below our levels, that can happen, we are playing against good sides. We need to make sure we need to learn from it, it’s not an easy league. You have to compete and that is what we have to take from that.

“We need everyone to step up and it is an eye-opener for the new boys what we are about.

“Newcastle outran us today and that’s not acceptable.”