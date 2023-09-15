Eddie Howe insists he is immune to criticism after Newcastle’s troubled start

Eddie Howe has said he is relaxed ahead of Brentford’s visit to St James’ Park - Reuters/Peter Cziborra

Eddie Howe is adamant he is immune to external criticism as he defended Newcastle United’s start to the season and revealed he will always remain calm in the eye of any storm on Tyneside.

Newcastle were poor against Brighton, something Howe has acknowledged, but he will not be forced into changing approach as he vowed to ignore the outside noise.

Telegraph Sport revealed earlier this week that Howe is not under any pressure from his employers and retains the unequivocal backing of the Saudi chairman Yasir Al-Rumayyan as well as the other members of the ownership group.

And, not for the first time, Howe’s response to some tougher questions, ahead of this weekend’s clash with Brentford at St James’ Park, illustrated he has the perfect temperament to manage an emotional football club like Newcastle.

“I think it’s one of my strengths, if I’m noting them down,” said Howe, when asked about how important it is he stays calm when the team is criticised. “That when things are difficult then I don’t get swayed by that emotion.

“It’s not that I don’t care, or I’m not feeling it, but controlling it is a different thing and I think that is a strength. You do need to be calm and try to make the correct decisions; that you see things for what they are, not what people try to create.

‘I expect to win every game and I want to win every game’

“I’m immune to it [criticism], I’m not hearing it. I’m only hearing my emotions. When we don’t win I’m not great to be around. That’s my drive. I don’t need anyone to tell me that, you know, anything about the team.

“My drive is so high and my standards are so high that I expect to win every game and I want to win every game. I don’t need people to tell me anything. I criticise myself, I don’t listen to anyone else.”

Newcastle’s three defeats have come against three teams that finished in the top six – Manchester City, Liverpool and Brighton – last season and they thrashed Aston Villa, who finished seventh, in their opening game. It was only the Brighton game that Newcastle played badly in.

Howe continued: “That’s why I keep labouring the point, it hasn’t all been bad. Yes, results in the last three games haven’t been what we want, but there have been some really good bits in the performances which we cannot lose.

“If you do that, then you are starting again from zero. We’ve built the team to a point where we have been consistent last year and throughout the season. Although there were some dips along the way, we stayed strong and we are going to have to show that again this year.

“The challenge this year is totally different to last year, so, hopefully we can show the qualities we need to come back [into form].”

‘The Liverpool game was very deceiving’

Howe has been accused of being too loyal to some of his biggest stars, with Brazilian duo Bruno Guimaraes and Joelinton’s form questioned after the Brighton defeat.

“There is always a balance,” he added. “So, of course I am not judging anything on last year. I am judging on this year. I will judge every performance individually. Always based on the last game.

“You go into the Brighton game on the back of the Liverpool game and the Liverpool game was very deceiving. We lost the game but for me the first half was excellent, one of the best we’ve played since I have been here against a very good team.

“You have to be careful, the dynamics changed late in the game so you have to be careful in making wholesale changes to something that is not broken. I don’t think we have been very far off our best.”

