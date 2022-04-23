Eddie Howe says ‘shackles are off’ at Newcastle after Norwich victory

Eddie Howe has led Newcastle to staying up this season (PA Wire)

Newcastle manager Eddie Howe says his players are competing as though the “shackles are off” after their 3-0 Premier League win over Norwich on Saturday.

Howe has managed to rescue Newcastle’s season after the club sat at the bottom of the table. The latest victory sees them in ninth with four matches of the campaign to go. Howe says his stars knowing they aren’t going to be relegated has given them more freedom on the pitch.

“We have been playing under the pressure of trying to stay in the league and we have got a lot of results playing resilient, organised football,” he said via Chronicle Live. “Today, for the first time the shackles came off a bit.

“The confidence on the ball was high and hopefully this is a glimpse of the future.”

Joelinton scored a brace before half-time and Howe shared how impressed he was with his player.

“He showed his versatility and quality and he is someone we are really pleased with. There is a very good feeling in the group. A good relationship between staff, players and supporters. If you have that unity and quality footballers it is a good mix.

“We are enjoying our time together and the challenges as they come.”

And the boss added: “We knew we had to see out the early stages of the game. We were very keen today to extend the good run we are on and not fall into any lull or falling of standards.

“That is the most pleasing thing of the day, that we have come here and been very professional.

“We gave it our all to win a match. Some of the quality of our play, especially after we scored, was the highest level and we scored some good goals.”