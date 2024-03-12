Eddie Howe safe for now at Newcastle despite turbulent campaign

Eddie Howe is confident that his players will finish the season on a high - PA/Bradley Collyer

Eddie Howe will start next season as Newcastle United manager regardless of whether the team qualifies for Europe or not, Telegraph Sport understands.

Newcastle are expected to carry out a major overhaul of the first team squad in the summer and Howe is the man they want to oversee the next phase of the project under their Saudi Arabian owners.

They have not felt any need to offer a vote of confidence as they believe the club’s progress was never going to be in a straight line and the league’s Profit and Sustainability rules have handcuffed them in recruitment.

The one uncertainty is what the Kingdom’s Public Investment Fund, led by chairman, Yasir Al-Rumayyan, thinks about things. He is likely to conduct his usual performance reviews before the end of the season, where every department of the football club will be assessed, including the manager.

However, he will be led by the UK members of the board who are determined to support their manager through his first tricky spell since he was appointed in November 2021.

The 3-2 loss at Chelsea that left Newcastle in midtable was the latest in a string of bad performances away from home and only Sheffield United have conceded more goals on the road. That is a damning statistic and Howe is being criticised for playing the same open style of football more than ever before, although he still has plenty of goodwill in the bank and beyond a few extreme voices on social media, there have been no calls for him to be sacked.

The 46-year-old signed a long term contract in the summer of 2022 and Telegraph Sport understands nothing that has happened this season has altered the board’s belief that he deserves to be in charge of a long term project.

There is recognition and understanding in the boardroom of the problems he has faced after Newcastle secured a remarkable fourth placed finish last season to qualify for the Champions League.

There is also an acceptance that this season was always going to be much harder than the last, a situation further complicated by the sheer number of injuries the team have picked up since the autumn.

Injuries have blighted club’s season

Newcastle have suffered yet more bad news on the injury front with their best player this season, Anthony Gordon, picking up a knee injury on Monday night that may rule him out for the rest of the season.

The player will be sent for a scan but sources have indicated it looks like a serious injury on initial inspection.

Anthony Gordon (centre) was forced with a knee injury during Newcastle United's match with Chelsea - PA/John Walton

Although the club’s injury problems were thought to be easing with the return of Joe Willock, Alexander Isak, Harvey Barnes and Elliot Anderson, Barnes missed the game against Chelsea with a new hamstring injury.

Striker Callum Wilson is a long term absentee, captain Kieran Trippier is out until after the international break with a calf problem, midfielder Joeliton will not play until May and goalkeeper Nick Pope will not return until April. Gordon could also now be missing for a prolonged period of time, while star summer signing Sandro Tonali is banned until the end of August.

Newcastle travel to Manchester City in the quarter finals of the FA Cup this weekend and it will take an almighty shock for them to progress against last season’s treble winners to keep their silverware hopes alive. Most supporters expect them to be well beaten by Pep Guardiola’s side having also been knocked out in the quarter final of the Carabao Cup and out of Europe in the Champions League group stage.

But Newcastle are also just three points off seventh place in the league and seven points adrift of Manchester United in sixth with ten games left to play and easier fixtures on paper to come.

Rather than heap pressure on Howe, the board are keen to protect him and internal reassurances have constantly been given this season. That situation has not changed after the Chelsea defeat despite an increase in the outside noise questioning Howe’s future.