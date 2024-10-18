Eddie Howe and Graham Potter among seven top British managers not interviewed for England job

Eddie Howe confirmed on Friday that he had not been spoken to or interviewed - PA/John Walton

Eddie Howe and Graham Potter are at the top of the list of seven of the most prominent English and British coaches who the Football Association did not interview for the post of permanent England manager.

FA chief executive Mark Bulligham claimed that he and technical director John McDermott had interviewed 10 coaches, including “some English candidates”, before giving the job to Thomas Tuchel.

But Telegraph Sport knows of at least seven of the top English and British coaches who were not interviewed, which raises major questions over Bullingham’s claim. Real Madrid’s Carlo Ancelotti has also denied that he was approached.

Howe, considered by many to be the top English candidate, confirmed on Friday that he had not been spoken to or interviewed and Telegraph Sport can reveal that Potter was also not interviewed by the FA.

Graham Potter is a free agent but was not interviewed by the FA - PA/Mike Egerton

While the FA would have needed permission from Newcastle United to interview Howe, Potter has been out of work since being sacked by Chelsea last April.

Among the English and British coaches not interviewed for the job were also Sean Dyche, Steve Cooper, Frank Lampard, Gary O’Neil and Russell Martin.

While there is support for Tuchel and acknowledgement that he is a top-class coach, Bullingham’s claims have caused disappointment among English and British managers who do not feel they were given a fair chance of landing the job.

Bullingham also claimed that English and British coaches “are not quite in that place yet” in terms of their development, which has been met with dismay given some of the managers who were not interviewed have never even met him.

Howe, Potter and Lampard have all managed in the Champions League, as well as top clubs in the Premier League, and have coached a number of international players from England and other nations. Cooper won the Under-17 World Cup as England’s coach.

‘I don’t know how it is approximately 10’

Asked specifically whether or not the FA had interviewed any English managers, Bullingham said: “We interviewed approximately 10 people and we did interview some English candidates within that. As to anything further you wouldn’t expect me to divulge any details really.”

Bullingham later changed his wording by saying “we spoke to approximately 10 throughout the process”, which prompted this response from Everton manager Dyche: “They mentioned approximately 10, I don’t know how it is approximately. It is either 10 or it is not. I was quite intrigued by that. Out of the 10, I would imagine there have been some English or British coaches. I don’t know. I certainly wasn’t [interviewed] – not that I asked to be.”

Howe also confirmed he was not one of the 10 when asked if he had been interviewed for the England job. He replied by saying: “No, I wasn’t.

“I think England have to do what is right for them and only they will know the processes they have gone through and the decisions they have made, and I’m certainly not the type of person that is going to analyse that.”

Gary Lineker had claimed that former Chelsea and Everton manager Ancelotti had been approached by the FA, but the Italian said: “The English national team wanted me? No, I didn’t speak to them. I wish Tuchel the best.”

Defending the FA’s decision to overlook English and British managers, Bullingham said: “I think any federation in the world that is looking to hire a senior manager, clearly you would love to have five to 10 domestic candidates who are coaching clubs in your domestic league, challenging and winning honours in your domestic league and European football. We are not quite in that place at the moment.

He added: “We have got to keep helping our young coaches to get the best opportunities they can and to get them good opportunities at clubs. We would love to have more English coaches managing in the Premier League, for example. I think there is a balance there.”

Arteta understands people ‘sad’ manager is not English

Arsenal manager Mike Arteta joked that he has been in England for so long that he now “looks English”, while also confirming that he was not among the coaches to be approached by the FA.

On England appointing a foreign manager, Arteta said: “I understand the opinions and the feelings. I understand that it can feel sad for some people not to have an English manager.

“I think I would take a lot of pride that a lot of managers and a lot of people would do anything to be the England manager.

“That’s related to how we’re treated in this country as foreigners. How much we love the passion, the respect, the history and the way that things are done in this country. I can say personally that you feel so related to where you are, even if you are not from here. I think there are very few countries that could say that.

“The feeling I have, for me this is like home. I’ve been here for 22 years. I have that feeling towards it because I always feel respected, welcomed and inspired by this country and the history of football and how you get treated daily.

“I think that’s something you should be really proud of as a country.”

Guardiola refuses to discuss England approach – and says do not punish Tuchel for being foreign

Pep Guardiola has refused to confirm whether he was contacted by the FA for the England post but has defended its decision not to appoint an Englishman.

The Manchester City manager declined multiple requests to confirm if he was among the 10 coaches the FA says it spoke to before appointing Thomas Tuchel this week.

But the negative response to the German’s appointment has surprised Guardiola, who insists Tuchel should not be “punished” for his nationality.

‘We have to be open minded’

“There is one thing that nobody can decide: where they are born,” said Guardiola. “Mum and dad decide and then we are here. I didn’t decide to be Catalan, you didn’t decide to be English. That is the reality.

“I understand that people want the manager of their national team to be born there but at the same time it’s a question of results. The FA decided on a well-known foreign manager and I wish him the best.

“I will support him unconditionally because he will represent your country to the very best and it doesn’t matter if he is foreign or not. If he wins, you are happy, and if he loses it will be criticised.

“The FA have decided he’s the right person to follow the incredible job Gareth Southgate has done. I know we’re proud of where we are born but the world is so big. We have to be open minded.

“I came here to learn from all of you, not to give you my experience from other countries. Look what has happened all around the world with wars because people believe they are better than the others: Russia, Israel, Gaza, Africa.

“We try to travel round the world to meet people and that makes us better. I don’t like to just be criticised for a place where you were born. I’m not ‘guilty’ of being Catalan, but I learn a lot there and Germany and Mexico and Middle East and now in England. I have friends everywhere and that is what it is.”

Pep Guardiola and Thomas Tuchel shake hands before the 2021 Champions League final - Reuters/Pierre-Philippe Marcou

Guardiola had been mentioned as a possible successor for Southgate but would not comment on whether he was offered the job.

“Thomas Tuchel is the manager. I want to congratulate the FA and Thomas for a big job and I wish the very best for them,” he said. “Thomas Tuchel is the manager. I’m the manager of Man City. This is the most important.”

Guardiola’s own future remains very much on the agenda however, with the coach out of contract at the Etihad at the end of the season. Speculation has mounted this month after City’s sporting director of football Txiki Begiristain announced he will leave at the end of the season.

That announcement prompted speculation that his close friend Guardiola would leave along with him although the City manager insisted that is not the case.

‘I’m sure City have options when Pep leaves’

As Telegraph Sport reported this week, Guardiola is currently thinking over a one-year extension that would take him to a decade with the club. “I have to decide. I didn’t take a decision already,” he said. “When I take it, I will inform you.”

Guardiola insisted that he has not been handed a deadline or ultimatum by City to make a decision but added that he would make sure he did not harm the club’s succession plans but delaying too long. “No, never ever,” said Guardiola when asked if he was under pressure to decide. “I’m pretty sure that the club have an option when Txiki leaves and they have options when Pep leaves. Sooner or later it is going to happen and they have options.

“It will not be a surprise. If I’m not convinced it is the best for the club. I will not delay an action if I feel it is a problem for the club. I will take a decision as soon as possible but I don’t have that feeling.”