Eddie Hearn questions Anthony Joshua's ability to bounce back after defeat

Anthony Joshua’s promoter Eddie Hearn has questioned whether the boxer has the ability to recover from his shock defeat to Andy Ruiz Jr.

The 28-year-old champion lost his three heavyweight belts in the defeat at Madison Square Garden in New York, the first defeat of his career, in one of the biggest shocks in heavyweight boxing history.

And Hearn believes the defeat will test the character of the British boxer.

He said: “Tomorrow, the day after, the coming weeks, this is going to eat him up inside.

“Great fighters come back and improve. Some fighters never come back the same.

“The future will show how Anthony Joshua responds.”

Anthony Joshua has the fight stopped in the seventh round against Andy Ruiz Jr. (Credit: Yahoo Sport UK)

The 39-year-old wasn’t full of doom and gloom though.

A year of speculation suggesting Joshua will fight either American Deontay Wilder or fellow Brit Tyson Fury has finally ended.

And, it seems, a rematch with Ruiz appears to be the most likely next fixture.

Hearn added: "We didn't know what was coming next, in November, December, now we do, but there's a lot of pressure on that fight; the rematch is huge.

"For me, it should be the UK, but we'll sit down as a team and look at everything.

"I know it didn't go our way but we said we wanted to create a night that people would remember for a long time; unfortunately they'll remember it for a shock defeat and an incredible night of boxing.”

The managing director of Matchroom Sport did tip Joshua to win the rematch between the two fighters however.

He said: “Revenge will be sweet and I believe he'll get it."





