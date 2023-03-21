Eddie Hearn labelled ‘coward’ by Simon Jordan as plans for Conor Benn vs Chris Eubank Jr revealed

Eddie Hearn has confirmed he is keen for Conor Benn to fight Chris Eubank Jr in June, as the promoter was once again labelled a “coward” by Simon Jordan.

Ever since Benn’s bout with Eubank was called off just days before the scheduled fight date in October, as a result of Benn’s failed drugs tests, Hearn and Jordan have exchanged barbs over how the episode was handled.

Hearn initially insisted the fight was still going ahead after news of the failed drugs tests emerged, even after the British Boxing Board of Control prohibited the bout from taking place, a move Jordan has been heavily critical of. Hearn has argued he did not have the ability contractually to pull the fight, and that the BBBoC should not have taken so long to make their decision.

Benn is expected to return to the ring in June, likely in the Middle East as the 26-year-old has relinquished his British license and has shown no desire to reapply for one.

Manny Pacquiao is a potential opponent for Benn, though Hearn still wants to make the Eubank fight, one Jordan believes would be “morally wrong”, for June. Eubank has activated his rematch clause to fight Liam Smith again after suffering defeat earlier this year.

“I will look at fights for Conor Benn and I will make a decision on where that fight will take place,” Hearn told talkSPORT.

“I will also actively speak to Conor and the British Boxing Board of Control about going through the process to ensure he gets a fair hearing and he tries to be able to box in this country.

“I do not want Conor Benn to fight around the world. This kid has got a good heart. I want to make the Chris Eubank Jr fight. He’s not signed to fight Smith and the money is two or three times what he would get to fight Smith.”

This was the first time Jordan and Hearn had gone head-to-head on air since the Benn vs Eubank saga, when Hearn announced that the bout was off in a press conference where no questions were taken. Jordan doubled down on his criticism of the promoter when asked why he had been so strong in his comments.

Story continues

“Because he was a coward,” Jordan said. “Not a coward in character but a coward in his behaviour.

“If he wants to take offence, he should get over it. He is a big boy and if you don’t like what somebody has said about you, you do two things. You either issue a writ against them for defamation or come and debate them and put them in their place. You did neither because you couldn’t. You ducked it and you did it with other people.”

Jordan added: “You need to get over your victim’s complex about everyone centres on you.

“You operate as a gold chip promoter, wonderful, £60million turnover. £12million profit, lovely dividends – you are a big boy. Nobody has a conspiracy theory against you, mate.”