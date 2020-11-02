'Surface' Actor Eddie Hassell Dead At Age 30

Eddie Hassell, an actor known for roles in the Oscar-nominated movie “The Kids Are All Right” and NBC sci-fi series “Surface,” was shot and killed Sunday in what appeared to be a carjacking, his manager told Variety. He was 30.

The Corsicana, Texas, native was gunned down outside his girlfriend’s apartment in the Dallas suburb of Grand Prairie, representative Alan Mills told The New York Times.

Grand Prairie police said on Twitter that officers “rendered first aid” for gunshot wounds at the scene before Hassell was transported to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Police said they were still investigating the motive behind the attack and searching for suspects, but confirmed that a car was taken from the scene and later recovered.

Hassell’s most prominent TV work came as a teenager in “Surface” (2005-2006). He appeared in 10 episodes of the drama, which focused on a dangerous form of sea life and an attempted cover-up, IMDB noted.

On the big screen, Hassell played the drug-abusing friend of siblings who are being raised by two mothers but suddenly meet their biological father in “The Kids Are All Right” (2010). The film was nominated for a Best Picture Academy Award but lost to “The King’s Speech.”

Hassell’s other credits include TV’s “Studio 60 on the Sunset Strip” (2007), a recurring role on “Devious Maids” (2013), “Longmire” (2015) and the big screen’s “2012” (2009) and “Jobs” (2013).

His last listed role was as a waiter in the 2017 film “Oh Lucy!”

In a 2013 Elle interview, Hassell called skateboarding and surfing “a huge part of my life,” and he frequently posted pictures on Instagram of himself enjoying the pastimes.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.