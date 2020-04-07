EDD To Host Webinar To Answer Entertainment Industry Workers’ Questions About Filing For Unemployment Benefits During Shutdown

Click here to read the full article.

The California Employment Development Department will present a webinar on Thursday to answer entertainment industry workers’ questions about filing for unemployment benefits during the coronavirus shutdown.

A coalition of Hollywood guilds and unions including SAG-AFTRA, the DGA, IATSE, Teamsters Local 399, Musicians Local 47 and Laborers Local 724 are encouraging their members to take part. Ken Gomez, deputy division chief of the EDD’s Los Angeles Workforce Services Division, will be fielding questions.

The webinar, which is being hosted by the Los Angeles County Federation of Labor, AFL-CIO, will start at 10 a.m. April 9. Registration is required to participate. Click here to register.

Separately, SAG-AFTRA president Gabrielle Carteris is hosting a webinar today on applying for unemployment benefits. Watch it below.

“The shutdown of virtually the entire entertainment industry in the past weeks has had a catastrophic impact on all film and television production – and your jobs,” several industry unions told their members. “Many of you are applying for California Unemployment Insurance and the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance Relief provided in the CARES Act passed by Congress and signed into law (on March 27). There are many unanswered questions and you need information about how to apply, in the most efficient manner, to get the maximum benefits you are entitled to.

“The California Economic Development Department, which administers Unemployment Insurance, Paid Family Leave and State Disability Insurance, is well aware that the entertainment industry has unique work patterns that do not fit into the typical single-employer model,” the unions added. “We made them aware of some of the key issues and questions from members for which the EDD website does not provide answers. In response, and to provide you with much-needed answers and assistance, EDD is doing a webinar specifically for those who work in the entertainment industry.”

The recently passed $2 trillion CARES Act adds an additional $600 per week to the amount of unemployment insurance benefits each recipient would ordinarily receive. In California, anyone entitled to the maximum of $450 a week will now receive $1,050 a week for the next four months.

Here is the SAG-AFTRA webinar:

