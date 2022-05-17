EDAP Reports First Quarter 2022 Results
First quarter 2022 revenue of approximately EUR 13.0 million (USD 14.5 million), an increase of 26% as compared to EUR 10.3 million (USD 12.4 million) for the first quarter 2021
Four Focal One units sold in Q1 2022 versus zero in Q1 2021
Strong cash position of $51.6 million as of March 31, 2022
Company to host a conference call tomorrow, Wednesday, May 18, at 8:30 am ET
LYON, France, May 17, 2022 -- EDAP TMS SA (Nasdaq: EDAP) (the “Company”), a global leader in robotic energy-based therapies, announced today unaudited financial results for the first quarter 2022.
Marc Oczachowski, EDAP's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, said: “As we announced in our business update press release just a few weeks ago, the first quarter was one in which the positive impact of our new U.S. organization, led by CEO Ryan Rhodes, was featured prominently. We ended 2021 on a strong note and continued that momentum into Q1 by adding three more highly regarded U.S. academic medical centers to our client roster, including New York-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center, Beth Israel Deaconess Lahey Health, an affiliate of Harvard Medical School, and University of California Davis Medical Center in Sacramento. We also sold a Focal One outside of the U.S.
“Combined with another strong quarter from our distribution business, we grew revenue 26% year-over-year in the first quarter. We have a very rich pipeline of US prospects – both academic medical centers and community hospitals – and I am confident that we will continue to convert these to Focal One reference sites this year as acceptance of focal therapy as a treatment option within the urology suite continues to gain acceptance.”
Ryan Rhodes, Chief Executive Officer of EDAP US, stated, “2022 represents the first year in which we entered the year with a right-sized U.S. organization capable of capturing the significant untapped opportunity at a time when more and more urologists are recognizing the value of HIFU along the prostate cancer care continuum. The interest in our technology that we saw at last week’s American Urology Association meeting confirms that we are in the right place at the right time, with a cutting-edge platform that can truly make a positive difference in the lives of prostate cancer patients. I believe we are set up for a successful year even while we continue to make measured investments in our U.S. infrastructure.”
First Quarter 2022 Results
Total revenue for the first quarter 2022 was EUR 13.0 million (USD 14.5 million), an increase of 26% as compared to total revenue of EUR 10.3 million (USD 12.4 million) for the same period in 2021.
Total revenue in the HIFU business for the first quarter 2022 was EUR 3.8 million (USD 4.3 million), as compared to EUR 1.8 million (USD 2.2 million) for the first quarter of 2021. The increase was driven by four Focal One units sold in the first quarter 2022 versus zero units sold in the first quarter 2021.
Total revenue in the LITHO business for the first quarter 2022 was EUR 2.2 million (USD 2.5 million), as compared to EUR 2.9 million (USD 3.5 million) for the first quarter of 2021. The decline was driven by one lithotripsy unit sold in the first quarter of 2022 as compared to six units sold in the first quarter of 2021.
Total revenue in the Distribution business for the first quarter 2022 was EUR 7.0 million (USD 7.8 million), as compared to EUR 5.6 million (USD 6.7 million) for the first quarter of 2021. The increase was driven primarily by nine ExactVu units sold during the first quarter of 2022 as compared to five units sold during the first quarter of 2021.
Gross profit for the first quarter 2022 was EUR 5.8 million (USD 6.4 million), compared to EUR 4.4 million (USD 5.2 million) for the year-ago period. Gross profit margin on net sales was 44.3 % in the first quarter of 2022, compared to 42.4% in the year-ago period.
Operating expenses were EUR 5.9 million (USD 6.6 million) for the first quarter of 2022, compared to EUR 4.1 million (USD 5.0 million) for the same period in 2021.
Operating loss for the first quarter of 2022 was EUR 0.1 million (USD 0.1 million), compared to an operating profit of EUR 0.2 million (USD 0.3 million) in the first quarter of 2021.
Net income for the first quarter of 2022 was EUR 0.4 million (USD 0.4 million), or EUR 0.01 per diluted share, as compared to net income of EUR 0.8 million (USD 0.9 million), or EUR 0.03 per diluted share in the year-ago period.
As of March 31, 2022, the company held cash and cash equivalents of EUR 46.5 million (USD 51.6 million) as compared to EUR 47.2 million (USD 53.4 million) as of December 31, 2021.
About EDAP TMS SA
A recognized leader in the global therapeutic ultrasound market, EDAP TMS develops, manufactures, promotes and distributes worldwide minimally invasive medical devices for various pathologies using ultrasound technology. By combining the latest technologies in imaging and treatment modalities in its complete range of Robotic HIFU devices, EDAP TMS introduced the Focal One® in Europe and in the U.S. as an answer to all requirements for ideal prostate tissue ablation. With the addition of the ExactVu™ Micro-Ultrasound device, EDAP TMS is now the only company offering a complete solution from diagnostics to focal treatment of Prostate Cancer. EDAP TMS also produces and distributes other medical equipment including the Sonolith® i-move lithotripter and lasers for the treatment of urinary tract stones using extra-corporeal shockwave lithotripsy (ESWL). For more information on the Company, please visit focalone.com, http://www.edap-tms.com, and us.hifu-prostate.com.
Forward-Looking Statements
In addition to historical information, this press release contains forward-looking statements. Such statements are based on management's current expectations and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including matters not yet known to us or not currently considered material by us, and there can be no assurance that anticipated events will occur or that the objectives set out will actually be achieved. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the results anticipated in the forward-looking statements include, among others, the clinical status and market acceptance of our HIFU devices and the continued market potential for our lithotripsy and distribution divisions, as well as the length and severity of the COVID-19 pandemic, including its impacts across our businesses on demand for our devices and services. Factors that may cause such a difference may also include, but are not limited to, those described in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission and in particular, in the sections "Cautionary Statement on Forward-Looking Information" and "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 20-F.
EDAP TMS S.A.
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(Amounts in thousands of Euros and U.S. Dollars, except per share data)
Three Months Ended:
Three Months Ended:
Mar. 31,
Mar. 31,
Mar. 31,
Mar. 31,
Sales of medical equipment
8,966
6,691
10,021
8,023
Net Sales of RPP and Leases
1,317
1,212
1,472
1,453
Sales of spare parts, supplies and Services
2,715
2,396
3,035
2,873
TOTAL NET SALES
12,998
10,299
14,527
12,349
Other revenues
0
3
0
3
TOTAL REVENUES
12,998
10,302
14,527
12,353
Cost of sales
(7,241)
(5,932)
(8,093)
(7,112)
GROSS PROFIT
5,757
4,371
6,434
5,241
Research & development expenses
(1,081)
(851)
(1,208)
(1,020)
S, G & A expenses
(4,787)
(3,281)
(5,351)
(3,934)
Total operating expenses
(5,868)
(4,132)
(6,559)
(4,954)
OPERATING PROFIT (LOSS)
(111)
239
(125)
287
Interest (expense) income, net
(29)
164
(32)
196
Currency exchange gains (loss), net
569
489
636
587
INCOME (LOSS) BEFORE TAXES AND MINORITY INTEREST
429
892
480
1,070
Income tax (expense) credit
(72)
(119)
(81)
(143)
NET INCOME (LOSS)
357
773
399
927
Earning per share – Basic
0.01
0.03
0.01
0.03
Average number of shares used in computation of EPS
33,466,136
29,189,955
33,466,136
29,189,955
Earning per share – Diluted
0.01
0.03
0.01
0.03
Average number of shares used in computation of EPS for positive net income
34,031,361
30,352,216
34,031,361
30,352,216
NOTE: Translated for convenience of the reader to U.S. dollars at the 2022 average three months’ noon buying rate of 1 Euro = 1.1177 USD, and 2021 average three months noon buying rate of 1 Euro = 1.1990 USD
EDAP TMS S.A.
UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS HIGHLIGHTS
(Amounts in thousands of Euros and U.S. Dollars)
Mar. 31,
Dec. 31,
Mar. 31,
Dec. 31,
Cash, cash equivalents and short-term treasury investments
46,498
47,183
51,579
53,405
Account receivables, net
11,953
12,118
13,259
13,716
Inventory
7,342
7,499
8,144
8,487
Other current assets
771
581
855
658
TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS
66,565
67,382
78,838
76,267
Property, plant and equipment, net
5,251
5,173
5,825
5,855
Goodwill
2,412
2,412
2,675
2,730
Other non-current assets
2,221
2,260
2,464
2,558
TOTAL ASSETS
76,448
77,226
84,801
87,409
Accounts payable & other accrued liabilities
9,881
10,786
10,961
12,208
Deferred revenues, current portion
3,501
3,408
3,884
3,857
Short term borrowing
857
1,914
950
2,167
Other current liabilities
1,977
1,843
2,193
2,086
TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES
16,216
17,951
17,988
20,318
Obligations under operating and finance leases non-current
1,159
1,318
1,286
1,492
Long term debt, non-current
4,952
4,930
5,482
5,580
Deferred revenues, non-current
338
440
375
498
Other long term liabilities
3,031
2,534
3,363
2,868
TOTAL LIABILITIES
25,688
27,172
28,494
30,755
TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS’EQUITY
50,761
50,054
56,307
56,655
TOTAL LIABILITIES & SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY
76,448
77,226
84,801
87,409
NOTE: Translated for convenience of the reader to U.S. dollars at the noon buying rate of 1 Euro = 1.1093 USD on March 31, 2022 and at the noon buying rate of 1 Euro = 1.1319 USD, on December 31, 2021
EDAP TMS S.A.
UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(Amounts in thousands of Euros)
3-months ended
12-months ended
3-months ended Mar. 31, 2022
12-months ended
NET INCOME (LOSS)
360
700
402
825
Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash generated by (used in) operating activities(1)
1,127
3,225
1,259
3,801
OPERATING CASH FLOW
1,487
3,925
1,662
4,626
Increase/Decrease in operating assets and liabilities
(399)
520
(446)
613
NET CASH GENERATED BY (USED IN) OPERATING ACTIVITIES
1,087
4,445
1,215
5,239
Short term investments(2)
-
-
-
-
Additions to capitalized assets produced by the company and other capital expenditures
(692)
(1,638)
(774)
(1,931)
NET CASH GENERATED BY (USED IN) INVESTING ACTIVITIES
(692)
(1,638)
(774)
(1,931)
NET CASH GENERATED BY (USED IN) FINANCING ACTIVITIES
(943)
20,266
(1,054)
23,887
NET EFFECT OF EXCHANGE RATE CHANGES ON CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS
(137)
(585)
(1,213)
(3,992)
NET INCREASE (DECREASE) IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS
(685)
22,488
(1,826)
23,204
(1) including Share based compensation expenses for 583 thousand of Euros at the end of March 2022, and 1,9 million of Euros at the end of December 2021
(2) Short term investments are comprised of money market funds
NOTE: Translated for convenience of the reader to U.S. dollars at the 2022 average three months’ noon buying rate of 1 Euro = 1.1177 USD and at the 2021 average twelve months’ noon buying rate of 1 Euro = 1.1787 USD
EDAP TMS S.A.
UNAUDITED CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS BY DIVISION
THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2022
(Amounts in thousands of Euros)
Sales of RPPs & Leases
965
284
68
1,317
Sales of spare parts & services
446
1,431
838
2,715
TOTAL NET SALES
3,817
2,225
6,955
12,998
Other revenues
0
0
0
0
TOTAL REVENUES
3,817
2,225
6,955
12,998
GROSS PROFIT
2,030
53.2 %
973
43.7%
2,754
39.6%
5,757
44.3%
(243)
(109)
(1,081)
Total SG&A plus depreciation
(1,716)
(701)
(1,803)
(567)
(4,787)
Attachment