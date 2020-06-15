Ed Westwick Teases Possible 'Gossip Girl' Reunion And We’re Already At The Met Steps

From ELLE

Listen up, Upper East Siders.

British actor Ed Westwick was just spotted on Twitter teasing a potential Gossip Girl reunion, and we have our headbands at the ready.

On Sunday, the actor – who played Chuck Bass in the hit series – sent fans of the show into a tailspin when she shared an image on social media of a black square with pink letters that read ‘XOXO’.

If you don’t know, the phrase refers to Gossip Girl’s infamous sign-off in the series.

‘Got a little something for you…tomorrow 1pm,’ he captioned the graphic on Twitter and Instagram.

Unsurprisingly, the impromptu post made Gossip Girl fans speculate that a cast reunion might be on its way on Monday June 15.

A reunion would mark the first time Blake Lively and Leighton Meester have appeared together on screen since the show finished in 2012.

“i’m chuck bass” IS COMING BACK — genius, billionaire, playboy, philantropist ⎊ (@signofliam) June 14, 2020

I would give years of my life to hear another season full of “I am Chuck Bass”. — Genesis Sanchez (@GenSanchezz) June 14, 2020

What's suspicious is that none of the other cast members from the show have shared information about a possible reunion. Perhaps Westwick’s post refers to a solo Gossip Girl-inspired project?

The news comes days after fans spotted a second wardrobe malfunction in the show and following the postponement of the show’s modern-day reboot amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The original series ran from 2007 to 2012 and followed the lives of a group of elite teenagers in New York City. Rather than post rumours and teen scandals on Facebook, the group’s antics were mysteriously shared by a character known as Gossip Girl.

While members of the original cast - including Lively, Meester and Westwick - were asked to return for the reboot, it is believed that none of them will be reprising their former roles.

Speaking to E! at the premiere of her action-film The Rhythm Section earlier this year, the mother-of-three addressed rumours she may reprise her role as Serena van der Woodsen in the upcoming series.

'It sort of all depends,’ she said. ‘Would I do seven years of the show? No, because it's hard work and I've got my babies and I don't want to be away from them that much. But I've just learned in life you never say never.’

In the years since the series wrapped, Lively has forged a successful career in Hollywood and married Ryan Reynolds, Meester has appeared in several TV shows and married The OC's Adam Brody, while Penn Badgley has starred in the hugely successful You series on Netflix.

Westwick has also had a number of acting roles since GG, including in television show White Gold and the movie Enemy Lines.

In 2017, Westwick was accused of sexual misconduct by three women. He denied the allegations.

A year later, prosecutors in Los Angeles said that the British star would not face rape and sexual assault charges due to insufficient evidence.

In response to the allegations, Westwick said at the time on social media: ‘I have never forced myself in any manner, on any woman. I certainly have never committed rape.’

