Ed Sheeran's New Wax Figure Unveiled in Germany — See the Resemblance!

Sheeran is currently touring the country in support of his latest studio album, 'Subtract'

Tristar Media/Getty, Jamie McCarthy/Getty Wax Ed Sheeran; Real Ed Sheeran

Ed Sheeran's got his very own wax figure now.

The "Shape of You" singer's wax figure was unveiled earlier this week at the Panoptikum Hamburg wax museum in Germany.

In true Sheeran fashion, the wax figure sports a black T-shirt, jeans, red sneakers and has a guitar over its shoulders. It also has Sheeran's signature shaggy, red hair and short beard.

The singer-songwriter's figure joins several high-profile wax figures like Angelina Jolie, Queen Elizabeth II, Karl Lagerfeld and Henry VIII.

In similar wax news, Jack Harlow's lookalike was unveiled at Madame Tussauds Las Vegas earlier this week.

Tristar Media/Getty Ed Sheeran wax figure in Germany

Meanwhile, earlier this month, Sheeran, 32, stopped by the Tobin Community Center in Boston to perform alongside the young musicians before headlining his own concert at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts, later that night.

“Morning off in Boston so went to surprise this kids music group, was so fun,” Sheeran wrote on Instagram. “Onto the second stadium show now see ya later x.”

In the beginning of the clip, Sheeran could be heard singing an a cappella snippet of “The Hills of Aberfeldy” from his new album Subtract.

Tristar Media/Getty Ed Sheeran wax figure in Germany

“You guys are fantastic. Thanks for letting me play with you,” he spoke into the mic while plugging in his acoustic guitar.

“I heard you love ‘Eyes Closed,’” he added before the video cut to him performing his latest single with the youth group as musical accompaniment.

Sheeran is traveling the country on his Subtract tour, in support of his latest studio album with the same name.

The "Shivers" singer announced the album in March and said it covered a difficult period.

"I had been working on Subtract for a decade, trying to sculpt the perfect acoustic album, writing and recording hundreds of songs with a clear vision of what I thought it should be. Then at the start of 2022, a series of events changed my life, my mental health, and ultimately the way I viewed music and art," he said in a release.

"Writing songs is my therapy. It helps me make sense of my feelings. I wrote without thought of what the songs would be, I just wrote whatever tumbled out. And in just over a week, I replaced a decade's worth of work with my deepest darkest thoughts," he added.

ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Ed Sheeran in June 2023

Since then, he also released a Disney+ docuseries titled The Sum of It All, where he opened up about wife Cherry's cancer diagnosis and the death of his close friend Jamal Edwards.

Read the original article on People.