Ed Sheeran works shift at Lego store at Mall of America before performing 'Lego House': Watch here

Ed Sheeran may not have built a "Lego House," but he rolled up his sleeves for a hard day's work in Lego City.

The British singer-songwriter visited the Lego store at the Mall of America in Minnesota on Saturday, where he picked up a shift as a specialist for the construction toy brand. Sheeran, who is currently on his Mathematics Tour, played a show at Minneapolis' U.S. Bank Stadium later that day.

"I'm here at the Mall of America in Minnesota, and I have my Lego outfit on to go and be a brick specialist at the Lego store and then play 'Lego House,' " Sheeran said in a video posted to Instagram Saturday.

Wearing a yellow Lego store apron, Sheeran can be seen in the video handling the store's merchandise and signing toys for starstruck fans. The "Eyes Closed" singer later played an acoustic rendition of his song "Lego House," taken from his 2011 album "Plus," at the Lego storefront.

"LEGO!!!!" Sheeran captioned the video of his Lego store appearance on Instagram.

This isn't the first time Sheeran has tried his hand at nonmusical gigs. Last month, the singer picked up a shift at Chicago hot dog restaurant The Wieners Circle during his tour stop in the Windy City.

The iconic Chicago hot dog stand is known for its cheeky customer service, in which employees typically shout and hurl insults at customers. As seen in a video shared on Instagram, Sheeran laughed through his shift as employees screamed at him and his fans.

The Weiners Circle gave a review of Sheeran on social media, writing, "Our newest trainee Ed Sheeran has a lot to learn. He's way too proper and friendly."

Sheeran isn't the only celebrity who's tried out a job swap for a day.

In January, actor Ben Affleck surprised fans when taking orders at a Dunkin' Donuts store in Medford, Massachusetts. In several photos captured by fans, Affleck – who has been the subject of viral memes, often photographed juggling Dunkin' coffees – was seen sporting the full employee uniform: a brown "America runs on Dunkin' " tee, matching visor and, to complete the look, a drive-thru headset.

