Ed Sheeran Trips and Falls Getting Onstage in Japan but Quickly Recovers: 'Styled It Out'

The "Bad Habits" singer is in the midst of a string of shows across Asia

Ed Sheeran/Instagram Ed Sheeran stumbles before getting onstage in Osaka, Japan

Ed Sheeran is back on the road, and he’s playing it cool.

The singer, 32, performed his first show of the +–=÷× Tour (pronounced "Mathematics") in Japan on Saturday, and while it was all smooth sailing for the crowd, Sheeran nearly took a major tumble.

In a video posted on Instagram, Sheeran was gearing up to go onstage at the Kyocera Dome in Osaka, Japan, and as he raced up the steps, he tripped and fell to his knees — with his guitar in hand. He recovered quickly, though, and began strumming the guitar for the excited audience before shooting a cheeky smile at the cameraman under the stage who’d captured the fall.

“Styled it out,” he captioned the video.

Calum Scott, who was the opener for the show, revealed that he’d been completely unaware of the fall from where he was seated in the stadium. “I was at the back of the stadium with the highest view and I didn’t see it so, well styled mate 😂👏🏻,” the “Dancing on My Own” singer wrote.

While Saturday’s show marked Sheeran’s first in Japan of 2024, he’s already performed three times since the year started. He kicked off the tour in Bahrain on Jan. 15, followed by two shows in Dubai on Jan. 19 and 20, and after two nights in Osaka, he’ll conclude his Japan run in Tokyo at the Tokyo Dome on Jan. 31.

The Grammy winner will continue his run of shows in Asia through March, hitting Taiwan, Thailand, Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia and the Philippines before closing out the tour leg in Mumbai on March 16.

Over the summer, he’ll bring the record-breaking show across Europe, with stops in Italy, Germany, Spain and across eastern Europe.

Sheeran announced the string of new dates in a video posted on Instagram in October, writing, “Coming back on the road with Mathematics tour in 2024, super excited for these dates they are some of my favourite countries and cities in the world. Starting off in Asia at the start of the year then Europe all summer!”

He added, “Go to my website for deets on the dates and tickets and can’t wait to spend my 2024 with all you beautiful humans xx.”



Simone Joyner/Getty Ed Sheeran performs live onstage in London in December 2023

The Mathematics tour has been historic for Sheeran, as its multiyear run resulted in an impressive record-breaking moment at MetLife Stadium in June 2023.

His two shows in East Rutherford, New Jersey, totaled a staggering $18 million at the box office and broke the stadium’s attendance record with 173,390 fans at the venue, the stadium confirmed to PEOPLE at the time.

Sheeran celebrated the accomplishment on Instagram, writing, "Played my biggest ever USA show today and broke the ticket record at MetLife," alongside an aerial video from the packed concert.

Following his performance, the stadium displayed a message on screens that read, "Congratulations Ed Sheeran," noting that the "Perfect" musician broke the venue's all-time attendance record with 89,106 people at a single concert.

"I really don’t take this for granted, my dad told me if you can make it in New York you can make it anywhere," continued Sheeran's post, "and today was really reminiscing about playing my first show at mercury lounge in 2012 to 130 people."

He added, "It feels like a dream today. I love you all."

