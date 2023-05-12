Ed Sheeran Surprises Couple Expecting Their First Baby, Offers Parenting Advice: 'It Gets Easier'

In a TikTok video posted by @MeetCutesNYC, the singer-songwriter, 32, surprised a couple who are longtime fans of his and expecting their first baby

Ed Sheeran has nothing but love for his fans.

In a TikTok video posted by @MeetCutesNYC, the singer-songwriter, 32, surprised a married couple who are longtime supporters of Sheeran and expecting their first baby together.

"This just made our life. That's fantastic," the husband exclaimed after Sheeran surprised them mid-video on the streets of New York City.

After the couple told him they chose his song "Put It All On Me" for their first dance at their wedding, Sheeran shared, "I think that's the first time I've heard somebody dance to that."

The popular TikTok account helped set up the video with the singer, to give this couple a once-in-a-lifetime surprise.

"We heard this couple had a great story and were HUGE Ed Sheeran fans," the account stated in the caption of their video. "Thank you Ed for allowing us to be a part of the special surprise."

The couple also told Sheeran that they are expecting their first baby together, a boy, in five weeks.

"Month 4, it gets easier," the musician told the soon-to-be first-time parents. "The one thing you need to know is that no one gets it right."

As he hugged the couple goodbye, Sheeran cheekily said, "Have a good ultrasound!"

Sheeran and his wife Cherry Seaborn, 31, share daughters Lyra Antarctica, 2, and Jupiter, 12 months.

His new album Subtract — which the couple in the video had just purchased at an indie record store days before meeting Sheeran — features a song about his older daughter.

The track, titled "Dusty," is about Sheeran and Lyra's morning routine, during which they listen to a different vinyl record together while having breakfast.

"Me and my daughter have this routine in the morning where we pick a vinyl and we put on a vinyl, and we eat breakfast while listening to the vinyl, and it was the thing I would look forward to," Sheeran explained during a show at Brooklyn's Kings Theatre in April.

