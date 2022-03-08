Ed Sheeran sings Nina Simone during Shape of You copyright case

Mark Savage - BBC Music Correspondent
·4 min read
Ed Sheeran
Ed Sheeran

Ed Sheeran has serenaded London's High Court in an attempt to prove he did not copy portions of his 2017 hit Shape of You from another artist.

The star is accused of lifting his song's "Oh I, oh I, oh I" hook from Sami Chokri's 2015 single Oh Why.

In court, he sang elements of Nina Simone's Feeling Good and Blackstreet's No Diggity to illustrate how the melody is commonplace in pop music.

"If you put them all in the same key, they'll sound the same," he explained.

Sheeran denies having heard Chokri's song and has rejected the idea he might have been played it by friends or fellow musicians before writing Shape of You.

His upbeat pop track was 2017's best-selling single and remains the most-played song of all time on Spotify, with more than three billion plays.

Sami Chorki
Sami Chokri performs under the name Sami Switch

But Sheeran's royalties - estimated to be about £20m - have been frozen since Chokri and his co-writer Ross O'Donoghue claimed copyright infringement in 2018.

Court hears voice memos

Lawyers for the pair played the court voice memos and draft vocals from the Shape of You recording sessions as they accused the star of copying elements of Chokri's track.

In one recording, Sheeran could be heard saying he needed to change the "Oh I" melody because it was "a bit close to the bone".

"We thought it was a bit too close to a song called No Diggity by Blackstreet," the star told the court. "I said that was a bit close to the bone [and] we should change it."

Asked whether his final melody bore a similarity to Chokri's song, he added: "Fundamentally, yes, they are based around the pentatonic scale [and] they both have vowels in them."

Andrew Sutcliffe QC, representing Chokri and O'Donoghue, asked: "It was a phrase you already had in your head after listening to the chorus of Sam's song, wasn't it?"

"No," Sheeran replied.

The court later heard several recordings of Sheeran "stacking up" the harmonies of the "Oh I" phrase, which had been labelled "Oh Why" by his engineer.

"It sounds as though you were singing, 'Oh Why,' doesn't it?" asked Mr Sutcliffe.

"The lyric is, 'Oh, I'm in love with your body'," said Sheeran. "Oh why I'm in love with your body doesn't make sense."

The star was asked repeatedly who had come up with the "Oh I" phrase, but he explained it had been a collaborative effort with his co-writers Steve Mac and Johnny McDaid.

"It was all of us three bouncing back and forth in a circle," he said. "That was how it originated."

"Three people could not create the germ of the melody," suggested Mr Sutcliffe.

"Why can't three people create a melody?" Sheeran replied.

The singer was also accused of being an "obsessive music squirrel" who consumed music "voraciously" and would have been aware of Chokri's music.

"I'm a music fan, I like music, I listen to music," Sheeran said. But he insisted he had "disappeared for the whole year" in 2016 and was "not plugged in" to the UK music scene.

Unreleased song played

The star also disclosed that Shape of You had originally been envisioned for Little Mix or possibly Rihanna, and that he had not wanted to release it on his multi-platinum Divide album.

"I thought this song clashed with Castle On The Hill. It doesn't fit with the rest of the album," he said.

"I didn't want to put it out and I was subsequently proved wrong."

The singer briefly became irritated when a snippet of an unreleased song was played to the court.

"That's a song I wrote last January. How did you get that?" he asked, glancing at his lawyers. "I want to know how you got that."

It was later explained that some of the music played to the court was from Steve Mac's personal laptop, and the wrong folder had been accidentally accessed.

The case continues.

Follow us on Facebook, or on Twitter @BBCNewsEnts. If you have a story suggestion email entertainment.news@bbc.co.uk.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • War in Ukraine: US poised to ban Russian oil imports

    The announcement, expected later today, comes despite fears of "pain at the pump".

  • Uniqlo keeps Russian shops open as clothes a 'necessity'

    The founder of the Japanese retailer says Russians 'have the same right to live as we do'

  • Russia Just Released List Of 'Unfriendly' Countries, And Twitter Users Have Thoughts

    The list includes the U.S. and Ukraine, but Twitter users were surprised Liechtenstein, Montenegro and San Marino also made the cut.

  • French far-right presidential candidate offers limited welcome to Ukrainians, says Arab refugees still unwelcome

    A French far-right presidential contender, on the back foot over past support for Russian President Vladimir Putin, said Ukrainians with family links to France should be given visas, unlike those fleeing conflicts in Arab Muslim nations. Zemmour warned an "emotional response" risked unleashing a flood of refugees across Europe after the European Union agreed to give Ukrainians who flee the war the right to stay and work in the 27-nation bloc for up to three years. The United Nations says more than 2 million Ukrainians have already fled the country.

  • UPDATE 1-Samarco bondholders reject new restructuring proposal- court document

    Bondholders of bankrupt miner Samarco Mineracao SA rejected the company's new restructuring proposal in a court document filed on Monday. Asset managers including Citadel, Maple Rock, Moneda, Oaktree and Solus said in the document filed by its lawyers the new proposal by the joint venture of Vale SA and BHP Group "only benefits shareholders". Bondholders complain of the 75% haircut on the credit's face value and say the alternative of transforming their debt into equity will not give voting rights when creditors become shareholders.

  • Dalano Banton on the first time he met Masai Ujiri

    Dalano Banton reveals what his draft workout was like for the Raptors in Tampa and how the organization gave draftees the full Toronto experience. Listen to ‘Hustle Play’ wherever you get your podcasts and watch the full episode on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube.

  • Chris Boucher on his relationship with Goran Dragic, getting booed

    Raptors fans let Goran Dragic have it in his return to Toronto last week and Chris Boucher touches on the game and what his encounters with Dragic were like. Listen to ‘Hustle Play’ wherever you get your podcasts and watch the full episode on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube.

  • Flames-Avalanche is the West Final we deserve

    In a showcase of the conference's division leaders, the Avalanche and Flames put on quite the performance on Saturday night.

  • Justin Champagnie on beating his dad in 1-on-1, silencing the doubters

    Toronto Raptors forward Justin Champagnie on the first time he beat his dad in 1-on-1 and the twisted ankle that followed, along with silencing critics in college and the NBA. Follow Yahoo Sports Canada for all your Raptors coverage.

  • Stingers lose 2nd straight to Cangrejeros at FIBA Basketball Champions League Americas

    The Edmonton Stingers' last two games away from home haven't gone to plan, losing by a combined 59 points to Puerto Rico's Cangrejeros. After falling 89-68 to the Cangrejeros in December, the Stingers followed it up with an even more lopsided defeat on Sunday night in Nicaragua, dropping the game 93-55 to their counterpart in Group A of the FIBA Basketball Champions League Americas (BCLA) competition. While the logo on the Edmonton jersey was the same for both losses, the names on the back were

  • Team Sonnet dominates Team Scotiabank to win championship at PWHPA Dream Gap Tour women's hockey showcase

    Team Sonnet (Toronto) exploded for a seven-goal third period against Team Scotiabank (Calgary) to claim a 10-2 victory in the championship game at the Professional Women's Hockey Players Association (PWHPA) Dream Gap Tour showcase hosted by the Washington Capitals. Madison Field of Oakville, Ont., scored a hat trick, while Jessie Eldridge and Victoria Bach each scored twice to help lift the Toronto club to its first title of the season on Sunday at the MedStar Capitals Iceplex in Arlington, Va.

  • ‘I’m really on the Toronto Raptors’: Dalano Banton

    Chris Boucher discusses his role as a veteran to the many young players on the Raptors while Dalano Banton still can’t believe he’s playing for his hometown team. Listen to ‘Hustle Play’ wherever you get your podcasts and watch the full episode on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube.

  • Many unmasked hockey fans jam into Saddledome as restrictions drop

    A mostly unmasked sea of red and white jerseys filled the Saddledome for the Calgary Flames vs. Montreal Canadiens game Thursday night. The arena, which can seat over 19,000 people, can now operate at full capacity, and fans can choose whether or not to wear a mask now that the province has entered Step 2 in its three-step plan to lift pandemic restrictions. "It's just great to go back to having some sense of normalcy," hockey fan James Benford said before entering the arena. Josh Benford echoed

  • 'We've got our alarms set': Liam Hickey's family ready for Team Canada to open Paralympic Games

    Team Canada's quest for para hockey gold at the 2022 Paralympic Games in Beijing starts Saturday against the United States, with a Newfoundlander leading the charge. But the nine-day event is much different from the last time it was held, with the COVID-19 pandemic throwing a wrench into the works. Families aren't making the trip to show support in person but will stick to phone calls and social media. The family of Newfoundland and Labrador's Liam Hickey will be cheering him on from home. "He k

  • Colorado Avalanche still the class of the NHL

    Justin Cuthbert counts down the top five teams in the NHL this week, with the Avs comfortably leading the pack.

  • FIFA lets foreign players, coaches leave Russian clubs until June

    FIFA intervened to allow foreign players and coaches based in Russia to leave their clubs on Monday, although only for the rest of the season. Clubs in other countries will be allowed to sign up to two players who had been at clubs in Russia or Ukraine outside of the normal transfer window periods. Ukraine's league has been suspended since war engulfed the country, and its players are also allowed to temporarily leave until June 30. FIFPRO and the organization representing the world's soccer lea

  • Chris Boucher is really proud of Malachi Flynn

    The Raptors sophomore has struggled to find consistent minutes this season but never showed his frustration. Chris Boucher appreciated that. Listen to ‘Hustle Play’ wherever you get your podcasts and watch the full episode on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube.

  • Wings put alternate captain Danny DeKeyser on waivers for his birthday

    Veteran Red Wings defenseman Danny DeKeyser was gifted a not-so-special birthday present from the only franchise he's ever known.

  • Leafs fans ready to do to Campbell what they did to Andersen

    It's right to question Jack Campbell's viability as a starter, but to pretend as though the Maple Leafs have no other issues is foolish.

  • Ex-NHL superstar Ilya Kovalchuk selling New Jersey mansion for $15 million

    Ilya Kovalchuk's mansion is on the market for a cool $15 million.