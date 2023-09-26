Ed Sheeran Sings 'Johnny's Beard Is the Shape of You' for Courteney Cox and Johnny McDaid's 10th Anniversary

The couple was introduced to one another by the singer-songwriter in 2013

getty (2) Ed Sheeran (L), Courteney Cox and Johnny McDaid (R)

Ed Sheeran is a romantic at heart!

The singer-songwriter, 32, serenaded Courteney Cox and her longtime partner Johnny McDaid with a personalized version of his 2017 smash hit, "Shape of You." Sheeran performed the sweet gesture in honor of the couple's tenth anniversary.

Cox, 59, shared a clip of the song in a post on Instagram that began with romantic photos of her and McDaid, 47. The actress explained through text on top of the photos that she was first introduced to the Snow Patrol rocker 10 years ago by Sheeran.

Related: Courteney Cox Poses with Daughter Coco at Hollywood Walk of Fame Star Ceremony — See the Photo!

Sheeran and his wife Cherry Seaborn are then seen sitting with McDaid as Sheeran begins to sing, "I know your heart is falling too. Johnny's in love with your body. And last night, you were in his room. And now his bedsheets smell like you. Every day discovering something brand new. Johnny's beard is the shape of you."

Like Sheeran, many people in the comment section also congratulated the couple. Ali Wentworth wrote, "Awwwww…. So much love!! ❤️❤️." Leslie Mann commented, "❤️❤️❤️❤️."

Cox and McDaid have been together since 2013. By February 2014, the couple were engaged. After calling off their engagement in 2015, the twosome reconciled a year later.

Leon Bennett/Getty Courteney Cox and Johnny McDaid attend the Hollywood Walk of Fame Star Ceremony for Courteney Cox

While speaking about their romance to PEOPLE in January 2022, the Cougar Town alum shared that their relationship has helped her realize that "love is precious." She gushed about the qualities she loves most about McDaid, including him being "a great listener" and his ability to be "patient."

Related: Courteney Cox and Johnny McDaid Put Fun Twist on 'Dirty Dancing' Lift — with Help from Ed Sheeran!

"He's a great advice-giver. I love his heart, his intentions. His morals," she added. "He's extremely talented and obviously musical, but he's a poet and a writer. He's just so smart, and I find that really sexy. And then he is gorgeous."

Story continues

Apart from helping his friends celebrate their milestones, Sheeran has been busy preparing for the release of his forthcoming album Autumn Variations.

Kevin Mazur/WireImage Ed Sheeran

In his Instagram announcement of the album out on Friday, he shared that the album was inspired by the "highs of falling in love and new friendships among lows of heartbreak, depression, loneliness, and confusion."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"Last autumn, I found that my friends and I were going through so many life changes. After the heat of the summer, everything either calmed, settled, fell apart, came to a head or imploded," he added.

"When I went through a difficult time at the start of last year, writing songs helped me understand my feelings and come to terms with what was going on, and when I learned about my friend’s different situations, I wrote songs, some from their perspectives, some from mine, to capture how they and I viewed the world at that time," Sheeran explained.

Last week, Sheeran revealed that one of the album's tracks, "American Torn," is inspired by Friends, with help from Cox. “Courteney, Courteney, Courteney. I wrote this song inspired by Friends, the show that you were on,” he shared a in video with Cox before he began playing a portion of the song.



For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.