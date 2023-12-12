Ed Sheeran shares rare photo with wife Cherry Seaborn amid 'marriage troubles'

Ed Sheeran kisses his wife Cherry Seaborn's cheek in a new photo (Instagram/Ed Sheeran)

Ed Sheeran shared a rare photo with wife Cherry Seaborn as he posted images from his recent tour.

The pair, who tied the knot in 2019, have largely kept their relationship out of the spotlight but the singer, 32, recently sparked concerns when he hinted at marital issues on his seventh album, Autumn Variations, released in September.

On the record Sheeran appeared to recall how their romance hit a rocky patch, with one song hinting that Seaborn “may have called time on their relationship”.

The British singer appeared to shrug off the speculation as he shared a carousel of throwback photos from his tour to Instagram on Monday, including a loved-up mirror selfie of them.

The photo saw Sheeran wrapping his arms about Seaborn while placing a kiss on her cheek in a sweet moment captured on camera.

The pair have been together since 2015. They are parents to daughters Jupiter, 17 months, and Lyra, two.

In the post he captioned, “Dumpington #3”, the Shape of You hitmaker also shared a photo snuggling up to Taylor Swift's cat, Meredith Grey, as well as images of him recording songs in a studio, lounging by the pool and catching up with pals.

The social media update comes amid speculation about his and Seaborn’s relationship following Sheeran’s album release.

In Sheeran’s song Punchline, which centres on a romance breaking down, the lyrics read: “I can’t help but be destructive right now. It’s been weeks since I saw your outline.

“In my room is a silence so loud. This is what losing hope might sound like.”

While the chorus includes the lines: “I can’t help it but I love you so. I can’t take this letting go. I still feel like we could work it out or something.

“All I am is only flesh and bone. Why’s your heart so freezing cold?”

Another track sees Sheeran detailed a relationship’s “bumpy road”, and stressed in the song that it is “not the end of our lives”.

The musician sings: “This is not the end of our lives, this is just a bump in the ride. I know that it’ll be alright.”

In the song The Day I Was Born, he also laments: “I broke apart from my lover a couple months ago, if they were here then I guess I wouldn’t be alone.”

However, it’s unclear which songs have been written from Sheeran’s point of view as he has previously explained the record explores experiences both he and his friends have gone through.