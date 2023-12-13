Ed Sheeran says Sir Elton John 'didn't like' Ipswich win at Watford

Sir Elton John and Ed Sheeran sat next to each other to watch Watford host Ipswich

Ed Sheeran sat next to Sir Elton John as the two musicians watched Watford take on Ipswich, with Sheeran later saying Sir Elton "didn't like" the result.

The pair were spotted in the directors' box at Vicarage Road on Tuesday night and looked on as Ipswich won 2-1.

Sheeran later gatecrashed an interview manager Kieran McKenna was giving to Ipswich's Town TV.

"I sat next to Elton today, he didn't like it," Sheeran told McKenna.

McKenna was in good spirits having led his side to their fourth win in a row, taking them to the top of the Championship table, while Watford are currently 11th.

Reacting to the news Sheeran had watched the match alongside lifelong Watford supporter Sir Elton, McKenna said: "Ah two legends, quality."

Ed Sheeran was so happy with the win he rushed over to speak to Ipswich's manager Kieran McKenna

The Ipswich boss said Sheeran's name would have to be "on the stands" of Portman Road, like Sir Elton, who had the honour bestowed upon him at his beloved club in 2014.

Sheeran, who sponsors the Tractor Boys' kits and was wearing an Ipswich Christmas jumper, replied: "He only got his five years ago, he's a bit older than me."

"So you've got a few years to do," McKenna said.

The "two legends" of music released the single Merry Christmas together in 2021.

Sam Morsy scored the second goal for Ipswich to take his team 10 points clear of Leeds to the top of the Champions League

Occupation Road, by Watford's stadium, was recently changed to Yellow Brick Road in honour of Sir Elton

Sheeran also said he would be at Portman Road on Saturday for the local derby with Norwich City.

There has been no confirmation if he will pose for a photo or sit next to Delia Smith.

