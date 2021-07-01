Ed Sheeran Reveals the Meaning Behind His Daughter Lyra Antarctica's 'Strange' Name

Splash News Online Ed Sheeran

Ed Sheeran is opening up about how he and wife Cherry Seaborn decided on the special name for their baby girl.

On Thursday, the "Bad Habits" singer, 30, appeared on the British morning show Lorraine where he discussed the meaning behind the moniker of his 10-month-old daughter, Lyra Antarctica.

"I realize some people think it's quite a strange name," the first-time dad admitted. "But my wife's called Cherry, and she is the only Cherry that I've ever met and I think that she's the only Cherry that she's ever met and I quite like that. In my class at school, there were probably more Eds."

The star said he and his wife "just wanted to give her a name that was unique, so that she would be the only one."

However, Sheeran noted that the name Lyra may be "more common now" because of His Dark Materials — a fantasy-novel trilogy the musician called "the greatest love story every told" in 2017, according to The Independent, and features a heroine named Lyra.

As for her middle name, the "Shape of You" artist said the moniker Antarctica was inspired by a trip the couple took to the continent shortly before Seaborn became pregnant.

"When tour finished, I've basically toured every single continent but I've never been to Antarctica so that was always on our list," Sheeran said. "So we went down there in 2019 and it was just incredible. The most amazing place on earth."

While chatting with Zane Lowe on New Music Daily on Apple Music 1 last month, the singer opened up about life as a new dad and adjusting to fatherhood.

"Everyone was like, 'This is the best thing that's going to happen to you.' And there's a certain expectation that comes to it," Sheeran told Lowe. "And I think the biggest thing I took away from it was … Well, two things. The relationship that I had with my parents has completely changed from like, it was amazing before, but now it's just like there's this eternal gratefulness and respect of being like, I know what they went through and I'm still kind of like, going through it."

"And also the other thing is no one knows what they're doing. I see people, I'm like, 'Oh my God, that guy's the best dad in the world,' " the Grammy award-winning musician continued. "But he started off like me, like not knowing anything. I'm learning day by day. So, I think it's amazing."

In a Sept. 1 Instagram post, Sheeran revealed that he and his wife had welcomed their baby girl the week prior.

"Ello! A quick message from me as I have some personal news that I wanted to share with you ... Last week, with the help of an amazing delivery team, Cherry gave birth to our beautiful and healthy daughter - Lyra Antarctica Seaborn Sheeran," Sheeran wrote at the time alongside an adorable photo of a pair of baby socks on top of a multi-colored blanket.

"We are completely in love with her," the proud dad continued. "Both mum and baby are doing amazing and we are on cloud nine over here. We hope that you can respect our privacy at this time. Lots of love and I'll see you when it's time to come back, Ed x."