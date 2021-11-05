Ed Sheeran Reveals 15-Month-Old Daughter Lyra Also Tested Positive for COVID: 'It Was Kind of Heavy'

Ed Sheeran is nearing the end of his two-week quarantine after having COVID.

Speaking to Howard Stern on his SiriusXM show, the 30-year-old singer — who is vaccinated for the coronavirus — revealed that he contracted COVID while his wife Cherry Seaborn was away — and that their 15-month-old daughter Lyra was infected too.

"My wife was away, so, I was there with my daughter … She had it, too, so it was kind of heavy," he told Stern, adding that three days were "really bad."

"It's quite an odd thing getting [COVID-19] and then having to announce it to the world … I'm still sort of being treated [like I have it]," Sheeran said. "I didn't really want to announce it to everyone, but I had to cancel three big things in England and I didn't want to be rude."

The singer said that as soon as he got a cold, he started to get tested "every single day."

"I was really, really, really rundown and then just one day I caught it," he said.

The singer shared that he was out of COVID isolation earlier this week.

"Posting this pic to say I'm released from covid isolation today," the English singer-songwriter captioned an Instagram photo of himself singing onstage. "If you see me out and about I've had the all-clear and done my quarantine."

The news of his recovery comes ahead of his Saturday Night Live performance.

"I don't know why there was a huge uproar about that. Everyone was saying they were scrambling to find a replacement, [but] I was always playing that," he said.

Sheeran was forced to celebrate the release of his album = on his own. When the album dropped, he wrote on Instagram, "I'm obviously still in covid isolation but please let me know what you think when it's out. Gonna be having a solo party tonight and tomorrow to celebrate, blast it loud. Love you all x."

During his Howard Stern interview, the singer opened up about how he got rid of his "Bad Habits" before he and Seaborn welcomed their daughter.

"I think becoming a dad just shifted by bedtime which then shifted my waking up time," he said. "I probably opened a bottle of wine at like 7 p.m. at night and then, whatever happens after that, it happens... But I got to the realization, 'What if Cherry's water breaks tonight at 8 p.m. and I can't drive her to the hospital?' … Then I would feel like the worst husband."