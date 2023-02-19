Ed Sheeran Responds To Claims He Turned Down King Charles' Coronation Concert

Ed Sheeran

Ed Sheeran

Ed Sheeran has dismissed claims he turned down an offer to perform during a celebratory concert in honour of King Charles’ upcoming coronation.

Last month, it was revealed that a televised concert featuring “global music icons and contemporary stars” will take place on Sunday 7 May, the day after Charles is officially crowned.

Over the weekend, the Mail On Sunday reported that organisers had been hoping that both Ed and fellow chart-topping British singer Adele would take part in the event, but were dealt a “huge blow” when both musicians were unavailable due to previous commitments.

However, a spokesperson for Ed Sheeran has insisted this is not the case.

King Charles III at a reception in support of action on global biodiversity at Buckingham Palace earlier this week

King Charles III at a reception in support of action on global biodiversity at Buckingham Palace earlier this week

According to the Metro, a representative for the Shape Of You said that neither he “nor his team” have been “approached” about performing during the show.

Ed is currently scheduled to perform in Arlington, Texas on 6 May, the day before the event, but this is then followed by a week-long gap in tour dates.

HuffPost UK has contacted Adele’s representatives for comment.

Adele on stage in Las Vegas last year

Adele on stage in Las Vegas last year

The Mail On Sunday has also listed Harry Styles, Lionel Richie and the Spice Girls among those it’s hoped will appear at the concert.

It was previously revealed that musical theatre composer Andrew Lloyd Webber had been commissioned to create a new anthem in honour of the King’s coronation.

A balcony appearance at Buckingham Palace and a day of volunteering will all form part of celebrations for the coronation between 6 and 8 May, in addition to the star-studded musical event.

READ MORE: